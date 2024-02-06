Is Unique dead in Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3? All to know

In Power Book III: Raising Kanan, viewers were caught off guard when Unique, a significant character in the show, was killed. Joey Bada$$'s character, Unique, was killed by his brother Ronnie to eliminate a potential threat to his takeover of the family's illegal business.

This episode shook things up in the story, leaving viewers completely stunned and affected by the unexpected loss. Joey Bada$$'s performance as Unique had audiences hooked, so his sudden exit hit even harder.

As the series continues, fans speculate about the consequences of Unique's death. The loss of Unique sets the stage for an exciting and unpredictable story ahead in Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Does Unique survive in Power Book III: Raising Kanan or is he dead?

In the newest episode of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, fans were surprised when Unique, played by Joey Bada$$, was killed. In a twist, Unique's brother, Ronnie, was revealed to be the one responsible for the unexpected death.

Ronnie, driven by ambition, plots to take over the family's drug empire by planning Unique's death. Although the show does not confirm Unique's fate, the episode strongly hints at his tragic death.

Joey Bada$$'s portrayal of Unique has hit home with viewers. The character's exit is made more impactful by Unique's death and its effects will ripple through the story.

Joey Bada$$ on Unique's death in Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Unique finally meets his demise as things get heated between him and his brother Ronnie and end in a deadly showdown. It happens in episode 5 of season 3, named Ronnie Kills Unique. His real name is Mathis, and there's a chance he could come back as Breeze.

Ronnie, wanting to take over the family's business empire, planned Unique's death. Joey Bada$$'s role as Unique was a big part of the show, impressing viewers with his amazing acting.

This season was released on December 1, 2023 (Image via IMDb)

In later interviews, Joey Bada$$ expressed his disappointment about what happened to the character. He acknowledged the impact of Unique's death on the story and the audience.

He stated to People Magazine:

"I was devastated. But all good things come to an end, and I feel like this character has helped me spread my wings in the TV and film industry."

Reflecting on his character's journey, Bada$$ remarked:

"Unique is a very ambitious character... his setbacks only made for bigger comebacks each time."

As the series goes on, Unique's legacy continues to be a big deal. It influences how things unfold in the criminal world shown in the show and keeps fans excited for what's coming next.

Additional details about Power Book III: Raising Kanan season 3

The series started in 2021 (Image via IMDb)

The third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan dropped on December 1, 2023. It kicks off a fresh chapter for Kanan and his family. They face a huge crisis that tests their true selves and Kanan's moral struggles are explored in greater depth.

Liv Symone joins the cast of the show, exploring the blurred lines between right and wrong in the dangerous narcotics trade. Familiar faces like Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, Tony Danza, and Antonio Ortiz return.

Final thoughts

The third season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan takes fans on a wild ride through Kanan Stark's journey. The Thomas family faces numerous challenges in this season. There are moral dilemmas that make fans feel like they are right there in the world of crime.

Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Prime Video and Starz.com.