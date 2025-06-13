Netflix unveils first footage and details of Stranger Things: Tales From 85, to take inspiration from Spider-verse and Arcane for animation

Stranger Things: Tales From 85 is making waves ahead of its 2026 release. Netflix has finally unveiled the first footage and key creative details at the Annecy Animation Festival.

While visuals haven’t been released to the public, select attendees got an exclusive glimpse of animatics, character sketches, and even a short animated sequence showcasing Hawkins’ wintery setting. The series, set between season 2 and 3 of the original show, brings back fan-favorite characters and introduces new ones, promising a fresh mystery and terrifying monsters.

The animation style of Stranger Things: Tales From 85 draws heavily from modern animated masterpieces, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Arcane. This inspiration is key to its updated, high-stakes tone that departs from its initial cartoon-like feel.

With the addition of CG realism and intense lighting inspired by the live-action Stranger Things series, the show will explore darker, more thrilling territories with a sophisticated animation touch.

Stranger Things: Tales From 85 is not just a nostalgic throwback. It’s a bold new animated chapter created by Eric Robles under the guidance of the Duffer Brothers. The story of Stranger Things: Tales From 85 continues the legacy of the Stranger Things universe with a winter-set adventure, brand-new monsters, and an expanding team of young heroes.

Stranger Things: Tales From 85 gets new details

Netflix’s panel at Annecy 2025 gave fans the most extensive look yet at Stranger Things: Tales From 85. The streaming platform revealed creative influences, storyline details, and an early peek at production art and animation.

Executive producer and showrunner Eric Robles led the 30-minute showcase. They confirmed that Stranger Things: Tales From 85 is set between seasons 2 and 3 of the original Stranger Things and will launch in 2026.

The Duffer Brothers, though not present physically, sent a video message, emphasizing their excitement and confidence in Robles' vision. They revealed that the animated series was one of their earliest concepts for expanding the Stranger Things world.

The story of Stranger Things: Tales From 85 begins in the stark winter of 1985, as Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, Max, and Hopper confront new horrors emerging from Hawkins Lab.

According to The Wrap, published on June 11, 2025, Eric Robles expressed:

“Something is brewing in Hawkins, and the kids need to figure out what’s going on.”

These horrors include pumpkin-headed zombies, human-vine hybrids, and a menacing snow shark.

Robles also introduced Nikki Baxter, a mohawk-sporting new character described as a “Tinkerer.” Inspired by Arcane’s Vi, Nikki is larger than the original kids and brings tech-savvy and courage to the group.

Visually, the series was shaped by multiple inspirations. Robles cited The Real Ghostbusters as the show’s “north star” due to its blend of comedy and eerie storytelling.

"It was silly but had a handful of dark, creepy episodes and we just kept talking about that. That became the north star for us," he said.

Additional references included Transformers, E.T., The Lost Boys, and Goosebumps cover art. However, as production evolved, the show’s animation style shifted to reflect the more emotional and action-heavy look of Spider-Verse and Arcane, with 3D work led by Flying Bark Studios.

The artwork of Meybis Ruiz Cruz played a major role in shaping character design. Her stylized fan art of Eleven helped the team bridge 2D character concepts into detailed CG models. Robles praised her technique in the presentation, stating:

“Her beautiful style captured the perfect blend of style and realism.”

To mirror the Stranger Things atmosphere, the show uses rich, saturated colors reminiscent of Kyle Lambert’s original poster art. It places a strong emphasis on winter landscapes to reflect the cold terror of the Upside Down.

Hawkins comes alive in animation

Flying Bark Productions, known for What If...?, Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and The Legend of Aang, is the animation studio behind the project.

The show’s visual direction includes iconic Hawkins locations recreated in CG, such as the Palace Arcade, Hawkins Lab, and the Byers’ home. A snowy, eerie overlay adds tension, hinting at the chilling threat coming from the Upside Down.

At the time of writing, the voice cast for the show hasn’t been officially confirmed. Footage shown at Annecy featured voice performances that may not match the original actors, suggesting recasts or placeholders during production. However, the spirit and likeness of each character remain intact in their design and actions.

Directors Sarah Partington and Ben Troy, with experience in animated and live-action projects, lead storyboarding and action sequences. Robles stressed that this series is not a simple spin-off but a fully realized Stranger Things installment with real stakes, adding:

“There’s danger and not everyone might survive.”

A visual style inspired by Spider-Verse and Arcane

Though Stranger Things: Tales From 85 began as a tribute to Saturday morning cartoons like He-Man and Dungeons & Dragons, the team decided to shift toward a more mature and cinematic approach. Robles shared that once the story began to include higher emotional stakes and physical danger, the art style had to change.

To modernize the visual palette, the team adopted techniques from Spider-Verse and Arcane. These inspirations brought textured lighting, bold colors like pinks and deep blues, and dynamic movement to the screen. This resulted in an aesthetic that feels both nostalgic and cutting-edge.

Meybis Ruiz Cruz's contribution was vital to the show’s transition to CG. Her illustrations helped the team visualize what a CG version of the cast would look like while keeping their personality.

In addition, Carlos Huante, a creature designer known for Blade Runner 2049 and Men in Black, was brought on to design the series’ new monsters. These otherworldly threats are designed to look grotesque and menacing, fitting seamlessly into the darker tone of the show.

The lighting and cinematography were designed to mimic the live-action series. They focused on dark backgrounds and shadowy scenes to enhance the suspense further. Concept art showed how the Byers' house was changed to fit a Midwestern winter look, with icicles, fog, and a cold blue tone in every frame.

Stay tuned for more updates on Stranger Things: Tales From 85 and similar projects as the year progresses.

