Why did Arcane take so long? Explained

Arcane season 2 was released on Netflix on November 23, 2025. It was a huge success among fans and reviewers alike. It received acclaim for its direction, plot, animation, and soundtrack. That said, a majority of the show's fans were annoyed that the second season of the show was released only after a three-year delay.

Ad

There are several reasons why Arcane season 2 took so long. For starters, as per an article in the Brig Newspaper, published on November 29, 2024, the showrunners and others associated with the project wanted to do justice to it and put in their best efforts to make it as remarkable as it eventually turned out to be. As per the article, the then-CEO of Riot Games, Nicolo Laurent, had said that the reason for the long gap was that they wanted "quality" and thus, it cannot be rushed.

Ad

Trending

Secondly, as per the same article, the makers of the show were waiting on the show's first season's positive reception from the audiences to decide if they should be making a second season. Once they saw that the show did well among the people, they got working on the second season of the show.

Why did it take so long for Arcane Season 2 to be released?

Ad

As previously mentioned, several factors contributed to the considerable delay in Arcane season 2's release. One of these, as previously highlighted, involved the show's makers waiting to see how the people reacted to the show. Another of these was ensuring that the end product that was put out was of the best quality.

An article on Tudum by Netflix on November 25, 2025, noted that the first drawing for Arcane season 2 was made after the show's first season was released on Netflix.

Ad

It further noted that from that time, it took the people associated with the project three years to bring their vision to life in the form of the final version of the show. This was primarily because for one specific design to be finalized it could take up to approximately 20 tries. The time taken for this could range anywhere between three weeks to three months to complete, approximately.

That said, Arnaud-Loris Baudry, production designer for Arcane season 2, while speaking to Tudum, revealed that although in some instances one could decide to go with the first sketch that is made, they might take a lot of time to ensure that the essence of that sketch is maintained in the final design. Talking about the same, he said:

Ad

“Sometimes we fall in love with the energy of the first sketch, but will work for months to keep its essence in the final design.”

What is the show about?

Ad

Based on the video game League of Legends by Riot Games, Arcane on Netflix tells the story of sisters Jinx and Vi and how they became the renowned League of Legends champions. Its official synopsis reads:

"ARCANE tells the origin story of two iconic League of Legends champions, who just so happen to be sisters. Jinx (Purnell) — also known as Powder — and Vi (Steinfeld) find themselves on rival sides of a brewing war between the utopian city Piltover and its oppressed underbelly, Zaun."

Ad

It continues:

"Powder and Vi are completely transformed by the end of the first season, as Powder becomes the mischievous Jinx and Vi proves she’s one champion you don’t want to mess with."

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More