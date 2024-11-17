Who is Isha on Arcane? Everything to know about the character

Season 2 of the animated action-adventure series, Arcane, is currently streaming on Netflix, having premiered on the platform on November 9, 2024, with three episodes. Set in the same universe as the video game League of Legends, the series acts as a prequel to the game.

Episode 2 of season 2 introduces a particular character who has had a major influence on the story so far. That character is Isha aka Kid Jinx. As the second name suggests, Isha shares many similarities with the protagonist of the story, Jinx and the two quickly develop a strong bond.

Isha is an orphan from Zaun who is saved by Jinx in season 2 episode 2. Since then, the little girl keeps following the protagonist around everywhere, essentially becoming her companion. At the same time, Jinx also becomes very fond of the girl, becoming a sort of mentor to her.

Isha’s first appearance on Arcane

Isha’s first appearance on the animated show happens in season 2 episode 2, titled Watch It All Burn. When she is seen for the first time, she attempts to do her best to escape from the grasp of a group of pursuers. She tries to jump over a tunnel in order to reach the other side.

However, Isha takes a fall and lands on the floor. As luck would have it, Jinx was passing by the area then. She takes out her Blowback and swiftly guns down the three pursuers. Isha can see the posters declaring Jinx as the most wanted criminal in Piltover. The blue-haired Jinx then takes her leave.

Isha, however, runs after her savior. This begins one of the most poignant partnerships in the series Arcane. Jinx and Isha’s companionship provides some of the most emotionally charged moments in the show.

Is Isha a character in the game?

No, even though Isha has been seen on Arcane, she is not a character in League of Legends. However, Riot Games released the music video, Isha’s Song, on YouTube on November 7, 2024. The theme song for Isha has been sung by Eason Chan, a famous Hong Kong singer

Isha and Jinx quickly develop a bond

Isha starts seeing Jinx as her role model. She starts styling her hair like Jinx’s and keeps following her everywhere. Meanwhile, the cynical Jinx also becomes fond of the mute girl. The latter somehow reminds her of her own younger days, when she was Powder, not Jinx.

Isha not only becomes Jinx’s perpetual companion in Arcane, she also does not mind risking her own life to save that of Jinx. For instance, at one point in season 2, Smeech plans to turn Jinx in to Piltover to get the bounty announced on her. Isha throws over a bomb and causes chaos, allowing Jinx to escape.

Again, in Arcane season 2 episode 3, Vi and Jinx face off against each other and the latter’s life is endangered. Just when Vi is about to end Jinx’s life, Isha heroically intervenes, standing between the two and pointing a shotgun at Vi. Even after Caitlyn shoots the Blowback out of her hands, Isha does not budge and stays by Jinx’s side.

Thus, after being rescued by jinx, Isha becomes absolutely devoted to her, willing to do everything to protect her. Jinx, too, takes care of her like she is her little sister.

Isha's ultimate sacrifice comes in episode 6

In Arcane season 2 episode 6, titled The Message Hidden in The Pattern, Jinx, Vi and Isha take Warwick aka Vander to see Viktor. They hope that Viktor will be able to separate Vander from his beast-like Warwick avatar for good.

However, fate intervenes in the form of Jayce, who murders Viktor, causing everyone healed by Viktor to die. Vander lapses into the Warwick persona for good and starts causing mayhem.

In the battle that ensues, Isha jumps to protect Jinx. She takes the latter’s gun, loads it with several Hextech crystals and creates an explosive that can potentially subdue Warwick. The resulting blast is quite powerful, and Isha is probably dead because of it. Jinx, however, is safe.

It is not yet known for sure if Isha is dead at the end of episode 6 in Arcane season 2. Episode 7, slated to be released on November 23, 2024, will provide an answer to this sequence.

