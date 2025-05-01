10 best quotes from Stranger Things

Stranger Things is a science fiction horror series created by the Duffer Brothers. It was released on Netflix in 2016 and has four seasons so far. The focal point of the story is a town called Hawkins, Indiana, where mysterious supernatural forces and government conspiracies grip the population. The show features an ensemble cast including Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, and more.

Since its release, Stranger Things has become a cult classic, with its 80s elements evoking a sense of nostalgia. Viewers also enjoy the gripping storytelling and character development. Apart from all these reasons, the series has some iconic dialogue that long-time viewers will find memorable.

Viewers are waiting for the fifth season, the dates of which have not been released yet. The following list includes some of the show's most memorable quotes.

Disclaimer: The following list is based purely on the author's opinion.

Some of the best quotes from Stranger Things

1) "Friends don't lie" - Eleven

Eleven in a still from the first episode of Stranger Things. (Image via Netflix)

Said by Eleven in the first episode, The Vanishing of Will Byers, this quote became a recurring highlight throughout Stranger Things. Millie Bobby Brown also released a song on YouTube with the same title. The dialogue comes about as she emphasizes the importance of honesty in friendships. "Friends don't lie" reappears throughout the series, highlighting the trust between the characters.

2) "Mornings are for coffee and contemplation" - Jim Hopper

Hopper, played by David Harbour, in a still from the first episode. (Image via Netflix)

In the first episode, titled The Vanishing of Will Byers, this quote from Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, encapsulates his gruff personality. The scene begins with Hopper receiving a call about a missing child, to which he retorts, " Mornings are for coffee and contemplation." This quote perfectly summarizes his reluctance to get involved with matters of responsibility at the beginning of Stranger Things.

3) "Yeah, that's right! You better run! She's our friend and she's crazy!" - Dustin Henderson

Dustin sees Eleven coming to save him and Will. (Image via Netflix)

The sixth episode from the first season, The Monster, shows Eleven saving Mike and Dustin from their bullies. Dustin shouts this line at them in a moment of triumph as they flee. This is a time when the group accepts Eleven, and this line showcases their willingness to stand up for each other, especially for Eleven. This is an important line from Stranger Things as it encapsulates their relationship with her.

4) “I am on a curiosity voyage, and I need my paddles to travel. These books are my paddles.” – Dustin Henderson

Dustin, in a still from Stranger Things. (Image via Netflix)

In the third episode of season two, titled The Pollywog, and throughout the series, Dustin is shown to have an inquisitive nature, and a thirst for knowledge. He explains in the episode how important books were in his pursuit of understanding the mystery of Hawkins.

This line not only shows his reliance on research but also the group's willingness to learn the science behind the mysterious occurrences throughout Stranger Things.

5) “I may be a pretty shitty boyfriend, but turns out I’m actually a pretty damn good babysitter.” – Steve Harrington

Steve Harrington, in a still from the series. (Image via Netflix)

In The Gate, which is the ninth episode of the second season, Steve comes into his role as a protector of the kids. Throughout Stranger Things, he is shown to be a self-centered teenager who evolves into a responsible and reliable person for the group. He truly shines when he is shown to safeguard the kids from the Upside Down.

6) “If we’re both going crazy, then we’ll go crazy together, right?” – Mike Wheeler

Mike and Eleven, in a scene from the series. (Image via Netflix)

In the second episode of season two, Trick or Treat, Freak, Will and Mike acknowledge the trauma they have been through, and Mike tells Will, "If we're both going crazy, then we'll go crazy together, right?" This line is met with reassurance and a sense of loyalty between them. Throughout Stranger Things, their friendship takes a lot of twists as they each go through their own set of challenges.

7) “You can’t spell America without Erica.” – Erica Sinclair

Erica in a scene from the series. (Image via Netflix)

In Sauna Test, the fourth episode of the third season, Erica, played by Priah Ferguson, attempts to assert her importance in the group. Since she is the youngest, she tries the hardest with her witty remarks and confident attitude. This line perfectly represents her personality, as she makes valuable contributions to the group and instills a sense of patriotism within them despite being younger.

8) “Do you wanna be normal? Do you wanna be just like everyone else? Being a freak is the best, alright? I’m a freak.” – Jonathan Byers

Will and Jonathan's relationship evolves throughout Stranger Things. (Image via Netflix)

In The Weirdo On Maple Street, the second episode in the first season, Will tells Jonathan about his classmates calling him a 'freak'. Jonathan reframes the term for his younger brother, adding that being different is not a flaw. He reassures Will that being unique is a matter of pride. This quote is the perfect embodiment of their relationship throughout the series as it celebrates their individuality.

9) “I don’t care if anyone believes me!” – Joyce Byers

Joyce is trying to understand what happened to Will. (Image via Netflix)

Winona Ryder, who plays Joyce in the series, is exasperated in the third episode of season one, Holly Jolly. She believes that Will communicates with her from the Upside Down using the Christmas lights in their living room. While nobody believes her and deems her mentally unstable, she refuses to back down on her claim and accepts that she must continue searching for him independently.

10) "I didn’t run away this time, right?” – Eddie Munson

Eddie Munson in the Upside Down. (Image via Netflix)

In season four, episode nine, titled The Piggyback, Eddie, played by Joseph Quinn, commits a heroic act for his friends in the Upside Down. He stands in the way of the demobats and lures them towards himself so that the rest of the group can get enough time to escape. In a moment of grave injury, he says this line to Dustin, before dying, reveling in the pride that he found redemption in his final moments.

Stranger Things has several memorable quotes like the ones above that capture the essence of the characters and the theme they represent. The dialogues trigger nostalgia among the audience and perfectly encapsulate heartfelt moments.

