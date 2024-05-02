Where to watch Down the Rabbit Hole: Mexican cartel satire streaming options explored

Based on the novel Fiesta en la Madriguera by Juan Pablo Villalobos, Down the Rabbit Hole is a Mexican film that was released on May 1, 2024. The story follows a young boy named Tochtli living in a palace and surrounded by riches, who wants an African pygmy hippo for his birthday. Kept away from the outside world, he is unaware that his father is actually a gangster whose wealth comes from illegal ways.

"Raised in opulence and culture, 10-year-old Tochtli’s lavish life contrasts with the darkness that seeps in from his father’s criminal activities."

The satirical comedy movie is currently available to stream on Netflix.

Viewers who are interested in watching Down the Rabbit Hole can do so via Netflix. The streaming service offers three subscription plans to its users, which include Standard with ads, Standard, and Premium, as of May 2024.

While the platform used to offer a Basic ad-free plan for $9.99 per month, the tier was removed in July 2023 for new subscribers. Users who were already using the Basic plan were allowed to continue with it, but would be removed should they change to another plan.

The current Standard plan with ads costs $6.99 per month which includes “all but a few movies and TV shows'' and unlimited mobile games. Subscribers can enjoy content in full HD (1080p) and the plan also supports two devices at the same time.

Meanwhile, the Standard ad-free plan costs $15.49 monthly and comes with the same perks, including unlimited movies and shows. Subscribers can also add one extra member for an additional cost of $7.99 per month.

The Premium plan will cost users a steep $22.99 monthly fee and comes with perks such as watching content in 4k Ultra HD and allowing watch support on four devices. It also supports an enhanced "spatial audio" and an additional two members for $7.99 monthly.

Using any of these subscription plans, viewers can enjoy the new Mexican movie at their leisure only on Netflix.

The cast of Down the Rabbit Hole

Here is a full list of the cast of Down the Rabbit Hole, or as it is called in its original language, Fiesta en la Madriguera:

Debi Mazar (Empire Records)

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Magnificent Seven)

Teresa Ruiz (Narcos: Mexico)

Daniel Giménez Cacho (Zama)

Raúl Briones (Suffocation)

Fabiola Stevenson (Deep Sea)

Mercedes Hernández (Identifying Features)

Pierre Louis (Chilangolandia)

Lizeth Selene (Rebelde)

Alfredo Gatica (La vecina)

Miguel Valverde (Todo está en los detalles) as Tochtli

Rocio Guzman (Cada Minuto Cuenta) as Yolanda

The creators of Down the Rabbit Hole

The Mexican cartel film was directed by Manolo Caro, who is renowned for creating several hit series for Netflix such as The House of Flowers (La Casa de las Flores) and Holy Family (Sagrada Familia).

The script was penned by Nicolás Giacobone, who adapted Villabolos' novel for the big screen. Along with Caro, the movie is produced by Maria Jose Cordova, Triana Garcia Simon, and Rafael Ley, with Noc Noc Cinema as the production studio.

With a runtime of 102 minutes, Down the Rabbit Hole is currently available to watch on Netflix.