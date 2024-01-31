5 Best shows like Netflix’s Griselda

Griselda is a biographical crime drama limited series from the house of Netflix. With Andrés Baiz taking up the helm as the director, the series has been created by Carlo Bernard, Doug Miro, Ingrid Escajeda and Eric Newman.

Griselda dropped on Netflix on January 25, 2024, with six hour-long episodes. The cast for the project features Sofia Vergara in the titular role alongside Alberto Guerra, Martin Rodriguez, Juliana Aiden Martinez, Vanessa Ferlito, Jose Zuniga, Christian Tappan and others in pivotal roles.

Based on the life of Columbian drug queenpin, Griselda Blanco, the series traces her journey through the underworld. Griselda explores her rise to power, followed by her fall from grace because of infighting, betrayal and paranoia. The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"GRISELDA is a fictionalized dramatization inspired by the life of the savvy and ambitious Griselda Blanco, who created one of the most powerful cartels in history. Set in 1970s-80s Miami, Blanco’s lethal blend of unsuspected savagery and charm helps her expertly navigate between business and family, leading her to become widely known as “the Godmother.""

If you loved watching Griselda on Netflix and are thinking about catching some more female criminals on TV, then we have you covered. In this article, we have curated a list of titles that we think are very similar to the themes and characters explored in Griselda.

La Reina del Sur, Gomorrah and 3 other series to watch if you liked Netflix's Griselda

1) La Reina del Sur

La Reina del Sur (Image via Telemundo)

La Reina del Sur is a Spanish action crime drama series from the house of Telemundo. The series was adapted for screen from Arturo Pérez-Reverte's 2002 novel of the same name by Roberto Stopello. The show premiered in 2011, with a second and third seasons released in 2019 and 2022 respectively.

The show starred Kate del Castillo, Humberto Zurita, Alejandro Calva, Isabella Sierra, Antonio Gil, Cuca Escribano and others in pivotal roles. The novel, and in turn the series, takes inspiration from drug ballads of Mexico and is based on the Mexican drug lord, Sandra Ávila Beltrán, who was also known as the 'Queen of the Pacific' for her alleged influence on the Pacific drug trafficking route.

The synopsis for the series, as available on Netflix, reads as follows:

"After years of blood, sweat and tears, a woman from humble beginnings finds herself in the perilous position of being a legend in drug trafficking."

2) Queen of the South

Queen of the South (Image via USA Network)

Queen of the South is a crime drama series from the house of USA Network from NBCUniversal. The series was developed by M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller as an American adaptation of the Spanish series, La Reina del Sur. The show premiered in 2016 and aired a total of 5 seasons before concluding in 2021.

The cast featured Alice Braga, Peter Gadiot, Hemky Madera, Veronica Falcón, Molly Burnett, Joseph Campos and many other prominent actors in pivotal roles. Queen of the South garnered praise from both critics and the audience throughout its five-season run. Just like La Reina del Sur, this show was also inspired by the life of Mexican drug lord, Sandra Ávila Beltrán.

The official synopsis for the show reads as follows:

"While living in the barrio of Jalisco, Mexico, poor Teresa Mendoza falls in love with a member of a successful drug cartel, hoping that love will help her rise above the hopelessness she feels in her life. When it doesn't happen, she is forced to flee the country after her boyfriend is murdered. She seeks refuge in America, where she teams up with an unlikely person from her past to take down the leader of the drug ring that is after her.

Teresa ends up starting her own drug empire, becoming one of the world's wealthiest women in the process. With her success, she discovers that money doesn't fix all of her problems, and she can only depend on herself if she wants to stay one step ahead of others and stay alive."

3) Gomorrah

Gomorrah (Image via HBO Max)

Gomorrah is an Italian-language crime thriller series originally from the house of Sky Atlantic. Roberto Saviano created the series from his very own 2006 novel of the same name. Gomorrah premiered in 2014 and released a total of five seasons till 2021 alongside a 2019 spin-off film titled L'immortale.

The show featured Salvatore Esposito, Marc D'Amore, Ivana Lotito, Cristiana Dell'Anna, Alessandro Palladino and other prominent Italian actors in pivotal roles. The series received critical acclaim alongside being one of the most popular titles on the network channel.

A short synopsis for the show on Prime Video reads as follows:

"Brutal Neapolitan crime organization, the Camorra, wage a bitter war against a rival."

4) El Chapo

El Chapo (Image via Univision)

El Chapo is a biographical crime drama series from the house of Univision. Ernesto Contreras and José Manuel Cravioto directed the series with a screenplay written by Carlos Entreras, Silvana Aguirre. The series premiered on Univision Network in 2017 before arriving for streaming on Netflix later that year.

The series stars Marco de la O, Humberto Busto, Diego Vásquez, Alejandro Aguilar, Juan Carlos Cruz and many others in pivotal roles. El Chapo received widespread praise for its invigorating screenplay and its commentary on the state of Mexico's war on drugs.

The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"This drama series chronicles the true story of the rise, capture and escape of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán."

Although El Chapo has a male lead instead of a female character like the other titles on this list, the similar themes and tone of the series make it a must-watch.

5) American Gangster: Trap Queens

American Gangster: Trap Queens (Image via BET+)

American Gangster: Trap Queens is a true-crime original docuseries from the house of BET+. An installation of BET's 2006 made-for-TV docuseries, American Gangster, the show premiered in 2019 and has aired three seasons to date.

While the series was narrated by Jeezy during its first season run, it was later changed to Lil' Kim for the following seasons. Following on its predecessor's footprints, Trap Queens has also seen widespread success and praise.

American Gangster: Trap Queens tells the stories of some of the most notorious and prolific female criminals in America. Be it theft, drug trafficking or assassins, the series explores and recreates their stories.

These are some of our personal picks of shows that you can watch if you love Griselda on Netflix. Just like Griselda, most of the shows on this list explore stories revolving around strong women characters in the world of crime. If you are a fan of watching girl bosses, then these titles will be right up your alley.