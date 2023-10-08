Why fans shouldn't raise their expectations for Queen of the South season 6? Explained

For those who are still waiting for an update, Queen of the South season 6 is not being made. The crime drama TV series, which chronicled a poor Mexican woman’s rise to being a vast drug empress, has been a sleeper hit since its premiere on June 23, 2016. However, after being on air for five seasons, the TV series was called off, leaving fans devastated.

Fans expected Queen of the South season 6, but on March 8, 2021, a month before the fifth season aired, the makers announced that it would be the show’s last. Season 5, consisting of 10 episodes, came in on April 7, 2021, and went on until June 9, 2021.

The host channel of the show, USA Network, reportedly planned to do away with originals, leading them to pull the plug on Queen of the South season 6, so fans shouldn't raise their expectations about the same.

No official reason is known for Queen of the South Season 6 not happening

While announcing the culmination of the scripted show, thus marking the end of any possibility of Queen of the South season 6, the executive producers then said:

“We could not be prouder of our entire cast and crew that joined us on this magnificent journey…Queen of the South began shooting in Mexico City, brought us to faraway places like Malta and Colombia and finally landed in New Orleans.”

The trio of Dailyn Rodriguez, Ben Lobato, and David Friendly added:

“We cannot wait to share the explosive final season with our devoted fans. And, of course, we could not have made this show without the talented and tireless Alice Braga, who brought our queen to life.”

Hailing the “five incredible seasons” of the novel-based series, Frances Berwick, Chairman of Entertainment Networks, expressed his gratitude to the team for impressing viewers “with brilliant storytelling and bold, powerful characters.”

Although no official reason was provided, portals speculated that the action thriller was canceled because USA Network chose not to make any more original dramas. Apart from Queen of the South, other originals, such as Dirty John and The Sinner, faced the same fate in 2021.

To note, the M.A. Fortin and Joshua John Miller-developed show is also on Netflix. So, technically, the streaming giant can announce Queen of the South season 6. However, they probably will not do so and will follow a similar trajectory as they did for their fellow hit USA Network show, Dare Me.

Based on Arturo Pérez-Reverte’s Spanish novel, Queen of the South was launched in 2016 and starred Alice Braga as Teresa Mendoza, the protagonist of the show. Peter Gadiot, Hemky Madera, Molly Burnett, Veronica Falcon, and Joaquim de Almeida, among others, were also the main cast members.

Actors like Justina Machado, Gerardo Taracena, Alfonso Herrera, Jon-Michael Ecker, Joseph T. Campos, and David Andrews were seen in other pivotal roles in the TV series.

Apart from the above-stated series, Arturo Pérez-Reverte’s novel was also turned into a Spanish telenovela by the name of La Reina del Sur. Interestingly, it was broadcast on USA Network's sister concern, Telemundo.

A scene of Queen of the South. (Photo via Netflix)

For those expecting Queen of the South season 6, please do not hold your breath, as it is not being made and is not getting released anytime soon.

For now, stream all seasons of Queen of the South on Netflix.