2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards: How to buy tickets, where to stream online, performers, finalists & all you need to know

The 2023 Billboard Latin Music Awards has reached a fever pitch as the finalists were officially unveiled by Billboard and Telemundo. The finalists include artists like Peso Pulma. The Billboard Latin Music Awards are scheduled to take place at Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, on Thursday, October 5. The event will commence at 7 pm ET.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards also announced the names of performing artists. They include Banda Carnaval, Eddy Lover, Grupo Frontera, La Factoría, Nicki Nicole, Pepe Aguilar, Sky Rompiendo, Ximena Sariñana, and Yng Lvcas.

The other artists performing at the event include names like Calibre 50, Chiquis, El Alfa, Eladio Carrión, Justin Quiles, and Los Ángeles Azules. Artists like Manuel Turizo, Marshmello, Myke Towers, Peso Pluma, Tini, and Yande will also have performances during the event.

Fans can stream the festival on Universo, Peacock, the Telemundo App, and across Latin America and the Caribbean through Telemundo Internacional at 7 pm ET.

Tickets for the Billboard Latin Music Awards are available to buy with ticket prices ranging from $699 for the Billboard Latin Music GA Pass to $899 for the Billboard Latin Music Week INSIDER Pass. The tickets are available on the event's official ticket partner, Tixr.

Billboard Latin Music Awards features Peso Pulma, Yng Lvcas, Bizzarap, and many more as the finalist nominees

The Billboard Latin Music Awards 2023 finalists include a dynamic lineup of artists such as Peso Pulma, Yng Lvcas, Bizzarap, and many others. These talented musicians are vying for top honors in various categories such as Artist of the Year, Tour of the Year, Global 200 Latin Artist of the Year, and new Artist of the Year.

Here is the list of all artists finalists for the award:

1) Peso Pluma

With 21 entries on the Billboard Hot 100 and over 700 million on-demand streams in the US for his hit Por Las Noches, Peso Pluma has taken the Latin music scene by storm in 2023. His album, Génesis, debuted impressively at No. 3 on the Billboard 200.

In June, he achieved a groundbreaking feat, simultaneously topping the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts with different songs. Peso Pluma's charisma and talent have earned him a nomination for Artist of the Year.

2) Yng Lvcas

Yng Lvcas, a rising reggaetón star, secured six nominations thanks to his chart-topping collaboration with Peso Pluma on the La Bebe remix. The track spent 22 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 11, and reached No. 2 on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts.

Yng Lvcas released Six Jewels 23, his second all-reggaetón album, which debuted at No. 5 on Billboard's Top Latin Albums chart in May.

3) Grupo Frontera

Grupo Frontera's breakout with their No Se Va cover in 2022 propelled them to new heights. In 2023, they continued their success with 20 entries and five nominations.

Their collaboration with Bad Bunny on Un X100to earned them four nominations, including Regional Mexican Song of the Year. Additionally, Bebe Dame with Fuerza Regida earned them five nods, including Hot Latin Song of the Year and Sales Song of the Year.

Grupo Frontera's diverse and captivating sound has made them a force to be reckoned with in the Latin music industry.

4) Chino Pacas

Chino Pacas, part of the new wave of Mexican music artists, made his mark with Dijeron Que No La Iba a Lograr alongside Fuerza Regida and El Gordo Trae El Mando. The latter debuted at No. 84 on the Billboard Hot 100.

He is signed to Street Mob Records, founded by Jesús Ortiz Paz of Fuerza Regida. The label recently inked a worldwide deal with Cinq Music to expand its reach and explore various opportunities.

5) Bizarrap

Argentine producer Bizarrap is a six-time finalist at the Billboard Latin Music Awards. In 2023, his collaboration with Shakira and Peso Pluma on Music Sessions Vol. 53 achieved remarkable success. It broke 14 Guinness World Records and reached No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The track also secured the No. 2 spot on both the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts. Bizarrap's exceptional production skills have made him a sought-after name in the Latin music industry

The finalists and eventual winners of the Billboard Latin Music Awards are determined through a comprehensive evaluation of fan interactions with music. This evaluation includes factors such as audio and video streaming, album and song sales, radio airplay, and touring data. All of this is meticulously tracked by Billboard and its data partner, Luminate.