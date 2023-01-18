"The most recent one" - Barcelona legend Gerard Pique says Shakira's diss track about him is his favorite Bizarrap song 

Former Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique has cheekily claimed that “BZRP Music Sessions Vol 53”, which is supposedly Shakira’s diss track about him, is his favorite Brizarrap song. The song dropped on YouTube, as well as other platforms, on January 12.

Following a decade-long relationship, Shakira and Barcelona legend Pique went their separate ways in the summer of 2022. The former Spain international was soon clicked with his new beau, 23-year-old Clara Chia, while the “Waka Waka” star remains officially single.

The Colombian pop star has not spoken ill about her former partner directly. But it is believed that her most recent song, in which she collaborated with artist Bizarrap, “BZRP Music Sessions Vol 53,” contains pointed jabs.

In an interview, Pique recently admitted that Shakira’s new song was about him, and laughingly called it his favorite Bizarrap track. He said (via Barca Universal):

"I don't know, I don't know the name of his songs... But the most recent one (Shakira's diss track to Piqué)." *laughs*

In the now-viral song, the pop star sings:

“I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio... A lot of gyms, but work your brain a little bit too.”

The former centre-back has responded by performing a series of publicity stunts. He has announced a brand deal with Casio for the Kings League and has been snapped arriving to work in a Renault Twingo.

The song about Gerard Pique has made Shakira millions since its release

The Barcelona ace may have taken the fight to his former partner with a couple of witty publicity stunts, but the war of words has been comprehensively won by the singer.

According to a report by The Mirror, the Colombian has earned an obscene amount of money since releasing her song with Bizarrap. According to the report, the song, titled “BZRP Music Sessions Vol 53”, racked up a staggering 133 million views on Bizarrap’s official YouTube channel within five days of its release.

Spanish outlet Marca has given a rundown of the money the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer has earned at Pique's expense. It has been claimed that the track has already earned $512,000 via YouTube, $500,000 via Amazon Music, $360,000 via Spotify, and a staggering $1.2 million from Apple Music. The numbers are only set to climb as the days pass.

