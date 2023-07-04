Who is Peso Pluma? Meet the Mexican rapper throwing first pitch at Dodger Stadium on Wednesday

Mexican musician Peso Pluma will throw the ceremonial first pitch at the iconic Dodger Stadium when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

The news has already ignited a wave of excitement among fans, both within the music industry and the world of MLB.

Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, aka Peso Pluma, was born on June 15, 1999 in Jalisco, Mexico. His background is diverse, with his mother's relatives hailing from Badiraguato, Sinaloa, while his father is of Lebanese descent.

Growing up in Guadalajara, Peso Pluma discovered his passion for music at a young age. At 15, Pluma's musical journey began when he picked up the guitar. With the help of online resources like YouTube, he taught himself how to play the instrument.

In 2022, he got his breakthrough with a single titled "El Belicón," featuring Raul Vega. The song became an instant hit, selling an impressive 480,000 units and earning an 8× Platinum Latin certification from the RIAA.

Peso Pluma released his EP "Sembrando," which further solidified his position in the industry. However, his controversial collaboration with Luis R Conriquez on the duet "Siempre Pendientes" caught people's attention. The song achieved a 5× Platinum Latin certification and entered the prestigious Billboard Global 200 chart.

Pluma's collaborations with Natanael Cano, particularly the tracks "AMG" and "PRC," became massive hits within the Latin music community. The songs gained significant popularity on the social media platform TikTok, propelling them to chart on the coveted Billboard Hot 100.

In April of the same year, Pluma collaborated with the renowned group Eslabon Armado on the track "Ella Baila Sola." The song made history as the first regional Mexican song to reach the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100. The impact of "Ella Baila Sola" on Pluma's career was profound, as it further increased his global recognition.

Peso Pluma will throw first pitch at Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game

Los Angeles Dodgers have revealed an exciting collaboration with Mexican musician Peso Pluma. Adding an electrifying touch to the pregame festivities, the talented artist will have the honor of throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Dodger Stadium.

This highly anticipated event will take place on Wednesday, July 5, just moments before the Dodgers take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in what promises to be a compelling matchup.

Peso Pluma's connection with the Dodgers comes via pitcher Shelby Miller, who uses the artist's “Ella Baila Sola” as his entrance music.

On Monday, the Pittsburgh Pirates faced a tough challenge against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Despite putting up a valiant effort, the Pirates were unable to secure a victory, ultimately succumbing to a 5-2 defeat. This latest loss marks the fourth consecutive game the Pirates have dropped, further adding to their recent struggles.

