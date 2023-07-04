The first pitch of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game on Wednesday, July 5, will be thrown out by regional Mexican musician Peso Pluma.

The Jalisco vocalist from Zapopan has smashed records all over the world with his songs and amassed more tracks on the Spotify Global List than anyone else. The 24-year-old singer was invited following pleas from fans.

“'Get Peso Pluma to Dodger Stadium!' We heard you loud and clear. @ElPesoPluma will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch this Wednesday 7/5 so get your tickets to see him," Dodgers tweeted.

The majority of MLB Twitter fans were confused.

"Is that the kid from Stranger Things?," wrote one fan, while the other commented: "Ngl thought that was Dominik Mysterio."

"Why does he look like Timothee Chalamet playing James Franco’s character in Spring Breakers?" another user wrote.

Most fans are thinking that Pluma is actually the kid from the famous Netflix series 'Stranger Things'.

"I think the kid from Stranger Things leads a secret life as a Mexican rapper named Peso," another tweet read.

"Was scrolling and thought this was Dom Mysterio for a sec lmao," a fan wrote.

"Is he like Bad Bunny? Am I really getting that old that idk who anyone is anymore?"

"I feel like a grandpa because I have absolutely zero idea who this person is."

Previously, numerous American celebrities have thrown out the first pitch. Jessica Alba displayed her baseball prowess once. Others who have participated include Prince Harry and Miranda Kerr.

MLB LA Dodgers vs. Pirates

The Dodgers have returned home and will play the Pirates in a four-game series.

Peso Pluma, also known as Featherweight, has gained recognition across genres, and this month, he made history by being the first local Mexican musician to appear on the Jimmy Fallon Show, where he performed his song Ella Baila Sola for the first time.

The lead vocalist of the album "Genesis" started a tour of the United States on June 8 and has since added more dates.

