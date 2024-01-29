Who reported Griselda Blanco? Real-life informant of Netflix show explored

Jorge “Rivi” Ayala, the rival turned right-hand man of Griselda Blanco, was the one who reported her to ensure his safety. Being offered the choice of testifying against Blanco or facing a death sentence, Rivi chose to talk.

Who was the real-life informant of Griselda Blanco?

Rivi, also known as Jorge Rivi Ayala, was the rival turned hitman and the real-life informant of Griselda Blanco. As portrayed by Martin Rodriguez in the Netflix series, Rivi is a significant character in Blanco's life, her go-to hitman and her closest confidante.

As per the LA Times, Ayala admitted to three contract killings in 1993, one of which involved the shooting of Johnny Castro, the child of a former enforcer of Blanco's. However, it is believed that Ayala is accountable for about three dozen killings.

After he was convicted in 1998, Jorge Rivi Ayala signed an agreement with the state attorney's office in Miami-Dade County to testify against Griselda Blanco. However, something happened involving Rivi that reduced Blanco's murder charges to second-degree.

After giving his testimony against Blanco, tried to charm the prosecutor's office secretaries through sexually explicit phone chats, which ironically created a political crisis, making his testimony inadmissible. This last, unbelievable story twist in Netflix's mini-drama series was a real event. According to the Miami Herald, Ayala also sent money and gifts to the secretaries. Photographs were also exchanged.

According to his attorney, Jim Lewis, the scandal affected Jorge Ayala's chances of receiving fair treatment even decades later (via CBS News).

"Because supposedly he made some phone calls or had some phone sex conversations with some State Attorney’s secretaries now all of a sudden they can say, ‘Well, you messed it up. You blew the agreement.’ You know everybody needs to get over that."

Is Jorge Rivi Ayala alive?

Jorge Rivi Ayala is alive. According to the Florida Department of Corrections, the now 66-year-old is currently incarcerated at the Suwannee Correctional Institution, a level 6 security prison situated in Live Oak, Florida.

He was previously imprisoned at the Hamilton Correctional Institution, which is situated in Jasper, Florida's Hamilton County. After asserting that he had a 1993 "handshake deal" with Miami-Dade prosecutors to be granted release following a 25-year sentence, Rivi attempted to elude capture in 2013.

Judge Migna Sanchez-Llorens of the Miami-Dade Circuit, however, dismissed the appeal, finding it to be "untimely." As per The Herald, Ayala would be deported to Colombia if he’s ever released.

