Netflix's Griselda: Full list of cast in the series

Griselda, which premiered on Netflix on January 25, 2024, has become the talk of the town with its hard-hitting narrative and engaging screenplay. The biographical crime drama series centers on the titular character’s rise as a drug lord in the 1980s.

According to Netflix, its official synopsis reads,

"Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatization shows Griselda Blanco's journey from Medellín to becoming "the Godmother" of Miami's drug empire."

The show recently landed in controversy when Blanco’s family filed a lawsuit against the makers for ‘unauthorized’ use of her likeness.

It is directed by Andrés Baiz, best known for his work on Narcos and Metástasis. He’s also a producer on the series with Eric Newman, Sofía Vergara, Luis Balaguer, Carlo Bernard, Ingrid Escajeda, and Doug Miro.

Griselda: Meet the cast

1) Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco

The show features Sofia Vergara as Griselda Blanco, Columbia's ‘Godmother of Cocaine’ In an interaction with the media, Vergara said Griselda delves into the drug lord’s life without trying to ‘glorify’ her.

“Most of the people know of Griselda as the ruthless, violent drug lord that she was. So we were very careful not to glorify her in the series.”

Sofia Vergara is best known for her work on Modern Family. Her television credits also include shows such as Amas de casa desesperadas, The Knights of Prosperity, and Men in Trees. Additionally, she was a judge on America’s Got Talent.

2) Alberto Guerra as Darío Sepúlveda

Guerra plays the role of Darío Sepúlveda, Blanco's third husband. The actor rose to fame with his work on Netflix’s Crime Diaries: The Candidate.

He has also appeared on shows such as Guerra de ídolos, El Señor de los Cielos, and Narcos: Mexico. Beyond his work on television, he has also featured in the short film Sofia and the romantic drama Tear This Heart Out.

3) Vanessa Ferlito as Carmen

The series features Vanessa Ferlito as Carmen, Blanco’s friend and owner of a travel agency.

She lets the protagonist stay with her when the latter arrives in Miami but doesn’t support her decision to enter the drug trade. Ferlito, a known name on television, has previously appeared on 24 and CSI: Miami. Additionally, she has left an impact on the audience with her work in films such as Death Proof and Shadowboxer.

4) Christian Tappan as Arturo Mesa

Tappan essays the role of Arturo Mesa, an accountant with strong connections, on the show. According to Netflix’s production notes, he introduces the protagonist to important people when she first arrives in Miami.

Tappan is best known for his work on the telenovela La fiscal de hierro. He was also seen in series such as El Señor de los Cielos, La Hermandad, and Narcos. Additionally, he garnered attention with his work in the films The Seed of Silence and Dogwashers.

The show also features the following actors in recurring roles:

Alberto Ammann as Alberto Bravo

Karol G as Karla

Julieth Restrepo as Marta

Maximiliano Hernández as Papo

Paulina Dávila as Carmen Gutiérrez

Camilo Jiménez Varón as Rafa Salazar

Gabriel Sloyer as Raul Diaz

José Zúñiga as Amilcar

Diego Trujillo as German Panesso

Has Griselda impressed critics?

The Netflix original has impressed critics with its biting narrative and realistic performances. The series holds an approval rating of 88 percent on Rotten Tomatoes based on 33 reviews. The critics consensus is that it leaves an impact on viewers with its ‘genuine grit’. It reads,

"Sofía Vergara impressively disappears into the role of Griselda Blanco in this propulsive gangster saga, which plays loose with the facts but achieves genuine grit."

Similarly, it holds a rating of 65 on Metacritic based on 17 reviews, which indicates a ‘favorable’ response.

Additionally, the show has a rating of 8.0 on IMDb based on 1006 votes.

All six episodes of Griselda were released on Netflix on January 25, 2024.

