Is Karol G in Griselda? Character, cast, and more explored

Karol G is in Griselda, portraying Carla, a s*x worker from Medellin who works as a drug courier for Blanco's cartel in Miami. Karol, whose real name is Carolina Giraldo, is a singer-turned-actress who's making her acting debut in the latest crime drama miniseries.

The Colombian-American crime thriller series, Griselda, which also stars Sofia Vergara of Modern Family fame in the lead will premiere on Netflix on January 25. The narrative centers on the life and exploits of Griselda Blanco, the infamous drug dealer from Colombia who founded one of the most powerful drug cartels in history.

Is Karol G the new face in Griselda?

Following a lot of hype about the cast of Griselda featuring another well-known face, Karol G, the Colombian singer-songwriter known for singles like Provenza and Qlona, released pictures and a video from the Griselda premiere on Instagram, posing beside Vergara and the cast.

The 32-year-old singer spoke to Entertainment Times' Denny Directo about accepting this new challenge when she was posing on the red carpet at the series premiere in Miami, Florida on Tuesday, January 23.

The creators, she said, "wanted me more in the series," but being a rising actress, she didn't think she was yet ready to take on that:

"I was like, 'Wait, this is my first time doing this and I think I'm gonna accept something less'. I [wanted] to start learning first."

She added:

"I was a little sponge absorbing everything on the set and learning a lot from my other castmates and I'm super happy. I think everything is so beautiful. It came [out] so beautiful. I'm super excited for what the future brings."

List of cast and characters in Griselda

The six 50-minute episodes of the limited series were created by Carlo Bernard, Ingrid Escajeda, Doug Miro, and Eric Newman and stars Sofia Vergara, Alberto Guerra, Juliana Aidén Martinez, Karol G, and others.

Sofía Vergara as Griselda Blanco

Sofia Vergara (Image via sofiavergara@Instagram)

Sofía Vergara, as the queenpin Griselda Blanco, plays her darkest role to date. The miniseries depicts her as a brutal, vicious, and yet charming Colombian woman as she manages illicit drug trade while raising her sons.

Griselda centers on the historical period of the 1970s and 1980s when Blanco, known as the godmother of cocaine, played a significant role in the Miami cocaine scene. Blanco passed away in 2012 in Medellín, Colombia, after being shot to death at the age of 69.

The character description on Netflix claims that Blanco establishes herself and her three sons in Florida by using the years she spent managing her husband's cocaine business in Colombia and New York.

Vergara, who is also the executive producer of the show, discussed her character in her interview with the Entertainment Times.

"Most of the people know of Griselda as the ruthless, violent drug lord that she was. So, we were very careful not to glorify her in the series."

She added:

"But we also wanted to take time to uncover the deeper story of Griselda, how beyond all odds, a poor uneducated woman from Colombia managed to create a massive, multi-billion dollar empire in a male-dominated industry, in a country that was not her own, through tactics that she devised that were both ingenious and cruel. "

Alberto Guerra as Darío Sepúlveda

Alberto Guerra (image via el_guerra@Instagram)

Darío Sepúlveda is Blanco's assassin-turned-husband. He arrives in Florida intending to kill Blanco. However, he ends up being her third husband.

Christian Tappan as Arturo Mesa

Christian Tappan (Image via christiantappan@Instagram)

Mesa was one of Blanco's previous Colombian connections, according to Netflix. He served as her and her ex-husband's accountant. She persuades him to assist her in opening a business in Miami.

Martín Rodríguez as Rivi Ayala

Martín Rodríguez (Image via martinrodriguezag@Instagram)

As per Netflix, when Blanco first encounters Ayala, he is serving as the lieutenant for one of her competitors. Nevertheless, he soon starts working for her after experiencing personally how Blanco operates.

Juliana Aidén Martinez as June Hawkins

Juliana Aidén Martinez (Image via julianaaidenmartinez@Instagram)

The fictitious Hawkins, according to Netflix, is a female officer who frequently encounters the chauvinism of her male coworkers. She looks into Blanco because she's the only Spanish speaker on the force.

Vanessa Ferlito as Carmen Gutiérrez

Vanessa Ferlito (Image via IMDb)

Gutiérrez collaborated with Blanco on her and her husband's New York business, according to Netflix. She is sober and employed as a travel agent, but is unwilling to become entangled in Blanco's Miami cocaine enterprise.

Fredy Yate as Chucho Castro

Fredy Yate (Image via IMDb)

Netflix claims that Castro takes on a one-time position with Blanco initially. However, he ends up spending years working for her in the end.

Karol G as Carla

Karol G (Image via karolg@Instagram)

According to Carla's Netflix character synopsis, she is a s*x worker from Medellín who travels to Miami with others in the trade to transfer merchandise. She and Blanco are still good friends in Florida, having been one of her closest pals in Colombia before.

Fans can see Sofía Vergara as the titular character in the gritty crime drama Griselda, set to hit Netflix on January 25.

