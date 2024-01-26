How did Griselda Blanco's sons die? All sons & their whereabouts as of today, explored

Griselda Blanco came into the news again with the newly released Netflix miniseries on the Colombian drug lord. Titled Griselda, the show dropped all its six episodes on January 25, 2024. Starring Sofia Vergara in the titular role, the series is based loosely on gritty facts presented with a dramatic twist. The biographical show is the saga of the rise of a woman in the gender-specific field of business of crime.

Produced by Sofia Vergara, Eric Newman, and Luis Balaguer, for Latin World Entertainment, the show is already averaging 6.9-7/10. The series attempts to bare the origin of the drug lord Griselda Blanco and how she became The Godmother of drugs in Miami.

Blanco’s personal life has been lightly touched in the series raising curiosity about her four sons. As the Netflix series reveals, three of her sons were killed in what seems to be enemy attacks, while her youngest is alive and living in Miami.

How many sons did Griselda Blanco have?

Griselda Blanco, played by Sofia Vergara in the Netflix series, had four sons from her first and third marriages. Her first husband was Carlos Trujillo, a document forger. With him she welcomed three sons named, Osvaldo, Dixon, and Uber. Osvaldo was known to most people as Ozzy. After the divorce and death of Carlos, she went on to marry a second and third time.

Blanco’s third husband was Darlo Sepúlveda. With Darlo, she welcomed her fourth and youngest son, Michael Corleone. Michael was named after the Al Pacino character from The Godfather, the famous gangster movie. All four of Griselda Blanco’s sons were pulled into the family business of drug trafficking and crime.

Which of Griselda Blanco’s sons survived and how did the others die?

Netflix series showing Sofia Vergara as Griselda (Image via Netflix)

While all her four sons were indicted into her drug empire, Griselda Blanco lost three of her sons to crime. The killings of her three children seem to stem from gang wars and crime-related animosity. Her youngest son, Michael is the only surviving member of the family.

As is shown in the Netflix series, Ozzy was targeted when he was in the nightclub. Dixon was walking to his car at the time of his killing. Uber was engaged in a drug deal in Columbia when he met his end.

What happened to Michael Corleone?

Michael was abducted by his father, Darlo, and taken to Columbia when Darlo separated from Griselda Blanco. However, Blanco had Darlo murdered by paid assassins and brought Michael back to Miami. At the age of nine, Michael was made to join the family business.

When Michael was 12, his mother was charged with trafficking and sentenced to 25 years of jail time. Owing to his elder brothers, Ozzy, Dixon, and Uber, being in prison at the time, Michael had to take over the charge of his mother’s work.

He continued his role in running the cartel for some time, even after his brothers were killed till his mother died in 2012. At the age of 34, Michael was charged with two counts of felony related to cocaine trafficking and sentenced to house arrest. It was at that time that Michael was informed about his mother’s gruesome end.

It was his mother’s end that prompted Michael to leave the crime world as he did not want his sons to go through what he had faced.

Moving out of the drug cartel business, Michael decided to lead a reformed life. Married and a father, Michael currently owns a lifestyle brand named, Pure Blanco. Moreover, he is writing a book about his mother titled, My Mother, The Godmother, and the True Story of Michael Corleone Blanco, the Son of Griselda Blanco. He lives in Miami with his family.

Summing up

Expand Tweet

Griselda Blanco had four sons and three marriages. While her first three sons died while being in the family business of a drug cartel, her youngest son, from her third marriage, survives them all.

Michael Corleone Blanco lives in Miami with his family of wife and children. He has left the crime world and is leading a straight life owning a lifestyle brand. He has sued Sofia Vergara over her Netflix series on his mother.

Griselda, the story of the Cocaine Godmother, is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here