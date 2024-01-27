Griselda Blanco family files lawsuit against Sofia Vergara and Netflix creators: Details explored

The family of Colombian crime kingpin Griselda Blanco, the subject of Sofía Vergara's new Netflix original series, Griselda, has sued the streaming site and the actor/producer to prevent the program from airing.

Blanco's son, Michael Corleone Blanco, and his wife, Marie Blanco, whose names appear in the case as Michael Sepulveda Blanco and Marie Sepulveda Blanco, filed a lawsuit in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on January 17.

Sofia Vergara's portrayal of Griselda Blanco (Image via X @NBCLA)

Blanco's legacy lives on via numerous interpretations in films, television series, documentaries, and even songs, with her youngest son, Michael, providing insights into their family's existence. Despite the controversies surrounding on-screen representations, Blanco's efficient and deadly criminal enterprise remains a fascinating topic in crime history.

Who is Netflix's Griselda about?

The captivating story of Griselda delves into the rise and collapse of the notorious "Cocaine Godmother." Blanco, who was born in Cartagena, Colombia, in 1943, endured a difficult childhood in the neighborhoods where she engaged in criminal activity such as abduction and homicide.

Blanco then migrated to New York alongside her ex-husband, Carlos Trujillo, who was convicted of contraband and forgery. Following her marital union with a drug courier, Alberto Bravo, she proceeded to establish a cocaine empire.

She contributed to the drug war by continuing her violent criminal activities in Miami. 1985 saw her apprehension and subsequent 15-year prison sentence following years of evasion. Blanco was released on parole in 2004 after serving twenty years but was assassinated in Medin, Colombia, in 2012.

The lawsuit: Netflix’s Griselda

Sofia Vergara and Netflix are facing legal action from the family of the Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, whom Vergara is cast as in a Netflix miniseries. Michael Corleone Blanco, the son of Blanco, is a plaintiff in the complaint filed last week in Miami-Dade County Court.

According to Business Insider, the lawsuit claims the series and its promotional materials use unauthorized images, likenesses, and identities of family members and adds "unreleased and private artistic, literary work is used to depict the life story of" Michael Sepulveda Blanco and his mother, for which he wasn't compensated.

A statement provided to Business Insider by the Blanco Estate read,

"Michael Blanco was more than willing to share his hard work and the nonpublic details of his mother’s life with Latin World Entertainment/Netflix if he was to be fairly compensated."

It continues,

"Make no mistake, Michael Blanco is humble and thrilled each and every time someone reaches out to shine light on his mother and the Blanco family. However, in the case of Netflix/Latin World Entertainment, the Defendants approached Michael Blanco to gain his work, perspective, and insight to only turn around and act like he does not exist, in an apparent attempt to reap their own profits."

The lawsuit seeks an emergency temporary injunction to stop the series's release and damages exceeding $50,000.

As of now, Netflix has not officially commented on the lawsuit. Griselda is now streaming on Netflix.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.