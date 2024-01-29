How many Narcos cast members are present in Griselda? Netflix show similarities explored 

The Netflix crime thriller, Griselda, shares the same creators, Carlo Bernad and Doug Miro, as the 2015 Netflix show, Narcos. The currently streaming miniseries is directed by Andres Baiz, who directed 12 of the 30 episodes of Narcos. Additionally, the shows share some actors, albeit portraying different characters.

The storylines cover close geographical locations, as Narcos: Mexico is set in the drug cartel of Mexico, while the show on the lady mafia covers the trafficking business in Colombia, Miami and New York.

The latter streaming on Netflix, follows the rise and fall of Black Widow, Griselda Blanco, in the late 1970s and in the 80s in Colombia and Miami. It's believed that she rose to the height of her power at the same time Pablo Escobar, played by Wagner Moura in Narcos, ruled the drug world of Medellin.

Griselda and Narcos have some actors in common

Jose Zuniga and Alberto Ammann in Narcos (Image via Netflix)

Alberto Ammann, who played Pacho Herrera in Narcos: Mexico, is seen in the currently streaming miniseries as Blanco’s husband, Alberto. In the previous show, Ammann had played the gay drug boss of the Cali cartel. His performance as the ruthless don in silk shirts presenting flamboyance was greatly appreciated.

Ammann’s character as Blanco’s husband, Alberto Bravo, is more subdued. Alberto introduced Blanco to the drug trade while they lived in New York. They started smuggling their wares into the US until authorities caught up, and they fled to Colombia.

However, a disagreement between the couple led to a shootout where Blanco shot Alberto dead, earning her the title of Black Widow.

Another actor from Narcos: Mexico featured in Griselda is Alberto Guerra. Guerra played an independent drug trafficker, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, in the former show. In the current series, Guerra plays, Blanco’s hitman Dario.

Guerra’s Dario, a former hitman, married Blanco and became her third husband. They went on to have Blanco’s youngest and only surviving son, Michael Corleone. However, Dario and Blanco divorced, and Dario abducted his own son when returning to Colombia. Blanco retaliated by having Dario killed via paid assassins to get her son back.

Viewers who have watched Narcos: Mexico, may recognize another actor, Jose Zuniga, portraying the Miami cartel don Amilcar. In the 2015 show, Zuniga played a Mexican military general, General Jesus Gutierrez Rebollo. General Rebollo stood in opposition to all cartels.

Ammann and Guerra in Griselda (Image via Netflix)

However, in the Sofia Vergara show, Zuniga’s Amilcar headed the drug cartel of Miami before Blanco arrived. Blanco’s growth in her business had a direct impact on Amilcar, leading to friction between the two business heads.

Another familiar face in Griselda from Narcos: Mexico, is Ernesto Alterio. The Argentine-Spanish actor plays the character on the side of justice in Narcos, portraying Salvador Osuna Nava, the Director-General of the Mexican Direccion Federal de Seguridad.

In the latest miniseries, Ernesto plays Fernando, Alberto Bravo’s brother, a relatively smaller but significant role.

Griselda is not a spinoff of Narcos

The similarities between the two shows are many, including the streaming platform Netflix, creators and some of the actors.

However, Executive Producer Eric Neuman has said that the two stories have been dealt with separately, including the style and angle of storytelling. He said at a press conference that the two shows shared many of the cast and crew.

“I think that as an evolution, there are a lot of people, and a lot of our actors worked on Narcos and came with us to this show.”

He cleared that, while Narcos had a message about the futility of the drug war, Griselda has no message. It's essentially a series about Blanco and a presentation of her story.

While Pablo Escobar, one of Blanco’s contemporaries and a lead in Narcos, was not shown here, the series starts with an opening quote from Escobar, which reads:

“The only man I was ever afraid of was a woman named Griselda Blanco.”

Final thoughts on Griselda

Sofia Vergara in Blanco's role (Image via Netflix)

Blanco’s story on Netflix stars Sofia Vergara in the titular role. The plot revolves around Blanco’s journey through the growth of her business and how she fell. Among her various interactions are her second and third husbands, her allies and her enemies in the field.

All three shows, Narcos, Narcos: Mexico and Griselda are available for streaming on Netflix.

