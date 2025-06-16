Patience: Full list of cast and characters explored

The first season of the detective drama series, Patience, was released on PBS and Channel 4 on January 8, 2025. The show follows Ella Maisy Purvis's character, Patience Evans, an archivist for the City of York police department.

She has a keen eye for detail, making her a strong candidate for a criminologist, despite lacking formal training. Her abilities catch the attention of Laura Fraser's DI Bea Metcalf, who supports her.

In addition to Purvis and Fraser, the cast of the show includes several other characters that drive the narrative forward. Key among them are Nathan Welsh as DS Jake Hunter and Mark Benton as Calvin Baxter. There are additional actors and characters involved in the show, which will be explored later. So, continue reading to learn more about them.

The primary cast of Patience

1) Ella Maisy Purvis as Patience Evans

Ella Maisy Purvis plays the titular role in the show (Image via Instagram/Ella Maisy Purvis)

Ella Maisy Purvis takes on the title role in Patience. She is in charge of maintaining records for the York City Police Department. Due to her extensive experience as an archivist, she can make connections between cases and uncover overlooked aspects that are beneficial to Detective Bea Metcalf.

Ella Maisy Purvis is relatively new to the industry. She started appearing on camera in 2020. Some of her other projects include Heartstopper (2022), Malpractice (2023), and A Kind of Spark (2023-2024).

2) Laura Fraser as DI Bea Metcalf

Laura Fraser is Bea Metcalf (Image via Getty)

Laura Fraser plays Detective Inspector Bea Metcalf for the York City Police Department in the show. When it comes to her personal life, Bea is going through some difficult times. However, on the work front, she has forged an unlikely friendship with Patience. She is also one of the first people who recognize her for her capabilities as a criminologist.

Compared to Purvis, Laura Fraser has been a part of the industry for a long time. She is well-known for her roles in Neverwhere (1996), Breaking Bad (2012-2013), and Better Call Saul (2017-2020).

3) Nathan Welsh as DS Jake Hunter

Nathan Welsh is Detective Sergeant Jake Hunter in the show. He works alongside DI Bea Metcalf in the York City Police Department. When Bea pitches that Patience work with them on their cases, Jake is initially unconvinced. However, over time, he comes to see her for her skills and dedication to her job.

In recent years, Nathan Welsh has been part of several television shows. Some of them are Domina (2023), Culprits (2023), and Trying (2024).

4) Mark Benton plays Calvin Baxter

Mark Benton is Calvin Baxter (Image via Getty)

Mark Benton is one of the top personnel at the York City Police Department. His responsibilities include assigning work to the detectives who fall under him, including Bea, Patience, and Nathan.

Some of Mark Benton's previous projects include Murphy's Law (2003-2004), The Reckoning (2004), and Mr Blue Sky (2011-2012).

Additional cast of the show

The recurring characters in the show that keep its narrative going include:

Connor Curren as Billy Thompson

Ali Ariaie as DC Will Akbari

Douglas Gilmour as Adrian Rawlins

Tom Lewis as Elliot Scott

Liza Sadovy as Dr. Loretta Parsons

Maxwell Whitelock as Alfie Metcalf-Haynes

Ava-Grace Cook as Young Patience

Oona Van Harneveldt as a school-aged Patience

Jamie Maclachlan as George Evans

Dieuwke de Mooij as Baxter's PA

Eddie Elks as David Haynes

Lewis Ian Bray as Theo

Darren J. Bransford as Dev

Divva as Maya

Madeleine Bowyer as Josie

Shireen Farkhoy as Miss Page

Joseph Arkley as Dr. Brendan Clark

Joana Borja as Yemaya Vasquez

Samantha Fadahunsi as Cate Furnish

Rupert Holliday-Evans as Aldous Tate

Sand Van Roy as Penny Tate

