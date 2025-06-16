Patience: Full list of cast and characters explored

The first season of the detective drama series, Patience, was released on PBS and Channel 4 on January 8, 2025. The show follows Ella Maisy Purvis's character, Patience Evans, an archivist for the City of York police department.
She has a keen eye for detail, making her a strong candidate for a criminologist, despite lacking formal training. Her abilities catch the attention of Laura Fraser's DI Bea Metcalf, who supports her.
In addition to Purvis and Fraser, the cast of the show includes several other characters that drive the narrative forward. Key among them are Nathan Welsh as DS Jake Hunter and Mark Benton as Calvin Baxter. There are additional actors and characters involved in the show, which will be explored later. So, continue reading to learn more about them.
Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.
The primary cast of Patience
1) Ella Maisy Purvis as Patience Evans
Ella Maisy Purvis takes on the title role in Patience. She is in charge of maintaining records for the York City Police Department. Due to her extensive experience as an archivist, she can make connections between cases and uncover overlooked aspects that are beneficial to Detective Bea Metcalf.
Ella Maisy Purvis is relatively new to the industry. She started appearing on camera in 2020. Some of her other projects include Heartstopper (2022), Malpractice (2023), and A Kind of Spark (2023-2024).
2) Laura Fraser as DI Bea Metcalf
Laura Fraser plays Detective Inspector Bea Metcalf for the York City Police Department in the show. When it comes to her personal life, Bea is going through some difficult times. However, on the work front, she has forged an unlikely friendship with Patience. She is also one of the first people who recognize her for her capabilities as a criminologist.
Compared to Purvis, Laura Fraser has been a part of the industry for a long time. She is well-known for her roles in Neverwhere (1996), Breaking Bad (2012-2013), and Better Call Saul (2017-2020).
3) Nathan Welsh as DS Jake Hunter
Nathan Welsh is Detective Sergeant Jake Hunter in the show. He works alongside DI Bea Metcalf in the York City Police Department. When Bea pitches that Patience work with them on their cases, Jake is initially unconvinced. However, over time, he comes to see her for her skills and dedication to her job.
In recent years, Nathan Welsh has been part of several television shows. Some of them are Domina (2023), Culprits (2023), and Trying (2024).
Also read: Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story: Full list of cast in Hallmark's holiday goodness
4) Mark Benton plays Calvin Baxter
Mark Benton is one of the top personnel at the York City Police Department. His responsibilities include assigning work to the detectives who fall under him, including Bea, Patience, and Nathan.
Some of Mark Benton's previous projects include Murphy's Law (2003-2004), The Reckoning (2004), and Mr Blue Sky (2011-2012).
Also read: Unstoppable on Prime Video: Full list of cast
Additional cast of the show
The recurring characters in the show that keep its narrative going include:
- Connor Curren as Billy Thompson
- Ali Ariaie as DC Will Akbari
- Douglas Gilmour as Adrian Rawlins
- Tom Lewis as Elliot Scott
- Liza Sadovy as Dr. Loretta Parsons
- Maxwell Whitelock as Alfie Metcalf-Haynes
- Ava-Grace Cook as Young Patience
- Oona Van Harneveldt as a school-aged Patience
- Jamie Maclachlan as George Evans
- Tom Lewis as Elliot Scott
- Maxwell Whitelock as Alfie Metcalf-Haynes
- Dieuwke de Mooij as Baxter's PA
- Adrian Rawlins as Douglas Gilmour
- Eddie Elks as David Haynes
- Lewis Ian Bray as Theo
- Darren J. Bransford as Dev
- Divva as Maya
- Madeleine Bowyer as Josie
- Shireen Farkhoy as Miss Page
- Joseph Arkley as Dr. Brendan Clark
- Joana Borja as Yemaya Vasquez
- Samantha Fadahunsi as Cate Furnish
- Rupert Holliday-Evans as Aldous Tate
- Sand Van Roy as Penny Tate
Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.