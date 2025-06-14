Revival season 1: Full list of cast explored

Revival season 1 premiered on June 12, 2025, on Syfy in the United States and the CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada. This supernatural horror noir series is based on the comic book series of the same name by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton, published by Image Comics.
Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce directed episode 1 of the sci-fi, mystery, and supernatural series. Revival season 1 explores the eerie tale of a rural Wisconsin town where the dead mysteriously return.
A police officer named Dana Cypress tries to solve a murder while dealing with the strange relationships in a town where people who have died come back to life.
"Revival Day" is the name of this event that causes a lot of trouble in Wausau, Wisconsin. Dana, along with a group of people that includes her sister and a CDC scientist, solves the mystery of these strange events.
Melanie Scrofano plays Dana Cypress in Revival season 1. Romy Weltman, David James Elliott, and Andy McQueen also have important roles. The actors bring the complicated characters to life, each dealing with their own problems after the inexplicable resurrection.
Main cast of Revival season 1
Melanie Scrofano as Dana Cypress
Melanie Scrofano plays Dana Cypress in Revival season 1, a dedicated police officer in Wausau, Wisconsin, who has to deal with a string of strange events when the dead come back to life. While dealing with her own problems, like her complicated relationship with her family, Dana's life takes a dramatic turn as she looks into a murder.
Scrofano is best known for playing the titular character in the Syfy show Wynonna Earp. She has also acted in Letterkenny, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Ready or Not.
Romy Weltman as Martha "Em" Cypress
Romy Weltman portrays Em Cypress, the younger sister of Dana. Em had lived a sheltered life because of a long-term illness, but after the events of Revival Day, she is thrown back into her sister's life. As the series progresses, Em's role in the mystery of the revivers becomes increasingly important, but her own secrets complicate the investigation.
Weltman, who began her acting career in 2013, gained recognition for her role as Kit Dunn in the teen series Backstage. She has also appeared in Ginny & Georgia, Shadowhunters, and Murdoch Mysteries, where she honed her skills in various supporting roles.
David James Elliott as Wayne Cypress
David James Elliott is the sheriff of Wausau, Wayne Cypress. Wayne tries to keep things in order even when things are crazy. He is a leader in the town which deals with the sudden return of the dead. Wayne's attempts to fix things do not work, and the situation quickly gets worse. His ability to run the town is put to the test.
Elliott, who has been acting since 1986, is best known for his role as Harmon Rabb Jr. in the long-running series JAG. His extensive career includes roles in Street Legal, Trumbo, and Heels, where his commanding presence has been a hallmark of his performances.
Andy McQueen as Ibrahim Ramin
Andy McQueen plays Ibrahim Ramin, a CDC scientist who is sent to look into the Revivers. Ibrahim's scientific knowledge helps solve the mystery of the resurrection, and he is an important part of the investigation. His calm and logical way of thinking is different from the chaos around him.
McQueen, a Canadian actor, is known for his appearances in The Handmaid's Tale, Station Eleven, and Outer Banks.
Supporting cast & characters
Here is the list of the other cast of the series:
- Steven Ogg as Blaine Abel
- CM Punk as Anthony Check
- Gia Sandhu as Nithiya Weimar
- Katharine King So as May Tao
- Maia Jae Bastidas as Kay
- Nathan Dales as Deputy McCray
- Mark Little as Deputy Brent Carlisle
- Glen Gould as Deputy J.P. Brissett
- Lara Jean Chorostecki as Patty Cypress
- Conrad Coates as Mayor Dillisch
Revival season 1 episode 1 is directed by Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce, who successfully bring Tim Seeley and Mike Norton's comic to life.
Plot of Revival season 1
The plot of Revival season 1 is set in the rural town of Wausau, Wisconsin, where a strange event occurs on January 1. The event called Revival Day brings back to life several people who have died. The people in the town are scared and confused because these "revivers" look exactly the same as they did before they died.
The federal government steps in and puts people in quarantine while the CDC sends Dr. Ibrahim Ramin to look into what is going on. The local police, led by Sheriff Cypress and his daughter Dana, are in charge of dealing with the unrest and rising crime rates that are caused by the revivers.
As the town splits into groups—those who want to live with revivers, those who want to get rid of them, and people who just want to make money—tensions rise. At the same time, Martha "Em" Cypress, Dana's sister, is secretly a reviver and starts acting strangely, which makes the investigation more personal.
There are more mysterious deaths and violent incidents among revivers as Em deals with the trauma of her own resurrection. The story gets more complicated as strange visions, cult-like groups, and hidden agendas show up. Dana finds hints that local deaths and the behavior of revivers are connected to something darker.
The town is on the verge of a crisis, and unresolved secrets and rising tensions are setting the stage for a bigger problem.
Revival season 1 is available to stream on Syfy.