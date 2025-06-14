Revival season 1: Full list of cast explored

Revival season 1 premiered on June 12, 2025, on Syfy in the United States and the CTV Sci-Fi Channel in Canada. This supernatural horror noir series is based on the comic book series of the same name by Tim Seeley and Mike Norton, published by Image Comics.

Ad

Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce directed episode 1 of the sci-fi, mystery, and supernatural series. Revival season 1 explores the eerie tale of a rural Wisconsin town where the dead mysteriously return.

A police officer named Dana Cypress tries to solve a murder while dealing with the strange relationships in a town where people who have died come back to life.

"Revival Day" is the name of this event that causes a lot of trouble in Wausau, Wisconsin. Dana, along with a group of people that includes her sister and a CDC scientist, solves the mystery of these strange events.

Ad

Trending

Melanie Scrofano plays Dana Cypress in Revival season 1. Romy Weltman, David James Elliott, and Andy McQueen also have important roles. The actors bring the complicated characters to life, each dealing with their own problems after the inexplicable resurrection.

Main cast of Revival season 1

Melanie Scrofano as Dana Cypress

Melanie Scrofano at IMDboat Exclusive Portrait Studio At San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (Image via Getty)

Melanie Scrofano plays Dana Cypress in Revival season 1, a dedicated police officer in Wausau, Wisconsin, who has to deal with a string of strange events when the dead come back to life. While dealing with her own problems, like her complicated relationship with her family, Dana's life takes a dramatic turn as she looks into a murder.

Ad

Scrofano is best known for playing the titular character in the Syfy show Wynonna Earp. She has also acted in Letterkenny, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and Ready or Not.

Romy Weltman as Martha "Em" Cypress

Romy Weltman as Martha "Em" Cypress in Revival season 1 (Image via Instagram/@romyweltman)

Romy Weltman portrays Em Cypress, the younger sister of Dana. Em had lived a sheltered life because of a long-term illness, but after the events of Revival Day, she is thrown back into her sister's life. As the series progresses, Em's role in the mystery of the revivers becomes increasingly important, but her own secrets complicate the investigation.

Ad

Weltman, who began her acting career in 2013, gained recognition for her role as Kit Dunn in the teen series Backstage. She has also appeared in Ginny & Georgia, Shadowhunters, and Murdoch Mysteries, where she honed her skills in various supporting roles.

Read More: Syfy and USA Network discontinue Chucky after third season

David James Elliott as Wayne Cypress

David James Elliott at Los Angeles Premiere Of "Lansky" (Image via Getty)

David James Elliott is the sheriff of Wausau, Wayne Cypress. Wayne tries to keep things in order even when things are crazy. He is a leader in the town which deals with the sudden return of the dead. Wayne's attempts to fix things do not work, and the situation quickly gets worse. His ability to run the town is put to the test.

Ad

Elliott, who has been acting since 1986, is best known for his role as Harmon Rabb Jr. in the long-running series JAG. His extensive career includes roles in Street Legal, Trumbo, and Heels, where his commanding presence has been a hallmark of his performances.

Andy McQueen as Ibrahim Ramin

Andy McQueen at Poguelandia: An Outer Banks Experience (Image via Getty)

Andy McQueen plays Ibrahim Ramin, a CDC scientist who is sent to look into the Revivers. Ibrahim's scientific knowledge helps solve the mystery of the resurrection, and he is an important part of the investigation. His calm and logical way of thinking is different from the chaos around him.

Ad

McQueen, a Canadian actor, is known for his appearances in The Handmaid's Tale, Station Eleven, and Outer Banks.

Read More: The Handmaid's Tale: All Seasons Ranked

Supporting cast & characters

Here is the list of the other cast of the series:

Steven Ogg as Blaine Abel

CM Punk as Anthony Check

Gia Sandhu as Nithiya Weimar

Katharine King So as May Tao

Maia Jae Bastidas as Kay

Nathan Dales as Deputy McCray

Mark Little as Deputy Brent Carlisle

Glen Gould as Deputy J.P. Brissett

Lara Jean Chorostecki as Patty Cypress

Conrad Coates as Mayor Dillisch

Ad

Revival season 1 episode 1 is directed by Aaron B. Koontz and Luke Boyce, who successfully bring Tim Seeley and Mike Norton's comic to life.

Read More: Stick season 1: Full list of cast and characters explored

Plot of Revival season 1

The plot of Revival season 1 is set in the rural town of Wausau, Wisconsin, where a strange event occurs on January 1. The event called Revival Day brings back to life several people who have died. The people in the town are scared and confused because these "revivers" look exactly the same as they did before they died.

Ad

The federal government steps in and puts people in quarantine while the CDC sends Dr. Ibrahim Ramin to look into what is going on. The local police, led by Sheriff Cypress and his daughter Dana, are in charge of dealing with the unrest and rising crime rates that are caused by the revivers.

As the town splits into groups—those who want to live with revivers, those who want to get rid of them, and people who just want to make money—tensions rise. At the same time, Martha "Em" Cypress, Dana's sister, is secretly a reviver and starts acting strangely, which makes the investigation more personal.

Ad

Also Read: Is Erik Per Sullivan’s character Dewey returning to Malcolm in the Middle revival series? Details explored

There are more mysterious deaths and violent incidents among revivers as Em deals with the trauma of her own resurrection. The story gets more complicated as strange visions, cult-like groups, and hidden agendas show up. Dana finds hints that local deaths and the behavior of revivers are connected to something darker.

The town is on the verge of a crisis, and unresolved secrets and rising tensions are setting the stage for a bigger problem.

Ad

Also Read: Revival season 1 episode 1 ending explained: What happened to Martha?

Revival season 1 is available to stream on Syfy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 6 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More