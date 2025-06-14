 Is Erik Per Sullivan’s character Dewey returning to Malcolm in the Middle revival series? Details explored

Actor Bryan Cranston has confirmed that Erik Per Sullivan will not be reprising the role of Dewey in the upcoming Malcolm in the Middle revival series. However, the character Dewey will return in the upcoming project with a new face.
In the latest episode of the podcast, Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade, released on June 12, 2025, Cranston revealed the news and recollected how his conversation with Sullivan went. He said:
"I talked to Erik and I said, 'Hey, we got the show! It's going to come back.' He goes, 'Oh, that's fantastic!' And I go, 'Yeah, so we're looking forward to having you back.' He goes, 'Oh, no, no, I don't want to do it. But it's fantastic."
Cranston, who played Hal in the original series, also highlighted what can be considered a reason for Erik Per Sullivan's not returning to the show. He said:
Father and daughter come together to create Apple's cutest show HERE
"He's actually going to Harvard. He's really, really smart, and he's getting his master's at Harvard right now. He said, 'Oh God, no, I haven't acted since I was 9 or something. So I'm not into it.' "
Erik Per Sullivan is not returning as Dewey in the upcoming Malcolm in the Middle series
When Disney+ announced a new Malcolm in the Middle series, fans of the show were thrilled to see the main cast return after they were last featured together in 2006. However, audiences were left disappointed when they learnt that all the actors from the original show would not be returning.
Erik Per Sullivan will not be reprising his role as one of Lois and Hal's son's Dewey, in the new Malcolm in the Middle series. According to a Variety report dated June 12, 2025, Caleb Ellsworth-Clark has been cast in the role of Dewey.
About Erik Per Sullivan
Erik Per Sullivan was born on July 12, 1991, to parents Ann and Fred Sullivan. In 1998, at almost seven years old, Sullivan appeared in an uncredited role in the film Armageddon. Then, a year later, he portrayed Fuzzy in The Cider House Rules.
In 2000, Sullivan entered the television industry and featured in the pilot episode of Wonderland. In 2000, he started appearing in the lead role of Dewey in the American sitcom Malcolm in the Middle. He played the role until the show's conclusion in 2006.
Following the appearances above, Sullivan had roles in several films and TV shows, including Joe Dirt (2001), Unfaithful (2002), and Christmas with the Kranks (2004).
During his career, Sullivan also did some voice acting. He was the voice of Sheldon in the 2003 film Finding Nemo. He also lent his voice to Mino in the 2006 movie, Arthur and the Invisibles.
Erik Per Sullivan's last known acting project was the 2010 movie Twelve, where he played the role of Timmy. Since then, he has largely stayed out of the spotlight.
While fans await the revival series, they can watch episodes of the original Malcolm in the Middle, currently streaming on Disney+.