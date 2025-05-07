Where was Malcolm in the Middle filmed? All filming locations explored

Malcolm in the Middle (2000–2006) is a comedy about the chaotic Wilkerson family, led by strict parents Lois and Hal and their five wild kids. The show is told from the perspective of Malcolm, the smart middle child, who often ends up in crazy situations. Starring Frankie Muniz and Bryan Cranston, the show became a cult hit for its unique style and humor, including breaking the fourth wall.

While the characters in the show never explicitly mention where they live (fans guess it could be anywhere in the Southwestern USA), most of the show's filming took place in and around Los Angeles, California. Like most sitcoms, Malcolm in the Middle used a studio setup for its interior scenes, bringing the right look and feel of an early 2000s family-style show.

Areas in and around California where Malcolm in the Middle was filmed

1) Canture Street, Studio City

The family looks out the window (Image via YouTube/Channel 4)

As a family sitcom, Malcolm in the Middle was mostly shot inside the family's home. It is an iconic monument that represents the show's friendly, joyous, and often chaotic nature. All episodes were shot at an actual villa on Canture Street in Studio City, California. The production crew reportedly paid about $3000 a day to rent it.

While the house was refurbished into a more modern duplex over a decade ago, the houses around it still look the same as they did on the show. The area continues to be an iconic stop on the filming locations tour.

The Wilkersons' house established the family's dynamics perfectly, providing the right setting for fights, pranks, and important life events.

2) Walter Reed Middle School, North Hollywood

The exterior of Walter Reed Middle School (Image via Getty)

When Francis' rebellion goes out of control, Lois and Hal enroll him in a military school in Alabama. This defines the start of Francis' long-winding story-arc, from rebel to responsible adult. He struggles to adjust to young adulthood, but his marriage to Piama, stints as a logger in Alaska, and a ranch change him.

All military school scenes were shot in Walter Reed Middle School in North Hollywood, California. There were no modifications made, and the school is represented exactly as it is in Malcolm in the Middle. It provided the perfect setting to showcase a strict and controlling environment, which Francis rebels against.

The school still exists and continues to be used as both a place of education and a filming location.

3) CBS Studio Center, California

The exterior of CBS Studio Center (Image via Getty)

As a studio-driven sitcom, a majority of Malcolm in the Middle was filmed within the CBS Studio Center in Studio City's San Fernando Valley, Los Angeles, California. Most of the show's locations were sets constructed to match the tone and vibe of the episodes. This resulted in some memorable moments.

Whether it's Reese, Malcolm, and Dewey's middle school, or the other kids' houses where the brothers try to sneak off and party, or even a more elaborate set like the Tri County Fair in season 2, episode 23 ("Carnival"), everything was meticulously constructed on either stage 21 of the studio, or within its compounds.

Roads near the studio were used to film road trip scenes in Malcolm in the Middle, like the Soledad Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, in season 2, episode 5 ("Casino"). Most of these sets were temporary and cannot be found presently.

4) Wild Rivers Water Park, California

Wild Rivers Waterpark (Image via Getty)

Ocassionally, the chaotic family stepped out of their houses to enjoy a fun day out. In the season 1 finale ("Water Park"), the Wilkersons leave Dewey at home with a babysitter and take a day trip to the water park. Reese and Malcolm are at their worst behavior, much to the irritation of Lois, who just wanted a vacation.

Scenes from this episode of Malcolm in the Middle were shot on-site, at the Wild Rivers Water Park in Irvine, California. The park closed down a few years after the show ended due to leasing issues.

5) Lake Piru, Ventura County

Lake Piru in California (Image via Getty)

In season 3, episode 1 of Malcolm in the Middle, Malcolm's family and the Kenarbans take a combined vacation on a houseboat. Chaos ensues when the adults fight, the children stumble upon some girls on another houseboat. Malcolm is tired of fishing with Hal.

Scenes from this fan-favorite episode were shot in Lake Piru, a man-made reservoir in Ventura County, California. It was a memorable backdrop for the family's misadventures.

6) Irwindale Speedway, California

Hal at Irwindale Speedway (Image via YouTube/Channel 4)

In season 1, episode 10 ("Stock Car Races"), Hal lets the boys play hooky at school and surprises them by driving them to the races instead. This was a rare moment when the family came together to share a heartwarming core memory.

This episode of Malcolm in the Middle was filmed in Irwindale Speedway, a race track in California. It permanently closed a few years later, but served as a memorable location for the show.

7) Drug Emporium, North Hollywood

Lois at Lucky Aide (Image via YouTube/Channel 4)

Lois worked at a Pharmacy named Lucky Aide on Malcolm in the Middle. At some point in the show, Malcolm also picks up shifts there to earn some pocket money. The store is based on the Rite Aid retail stores in real life, and was shot in a Drug Emporium, another retail pharmacy chain in Lankershim Boulevard, North Hollywood, California.

8) The Los Angeles Zoo

A sign at the Los Angeles Zoo (Image via Getty)

Malcolm and his family take a trip to the zoo after Lois' ex-boyfriend (who works there) spots her and her family with free tickets. Pandemonium ensues when Malcolm and Dewey get caught in the tiger pen and Reese aggravates a goat. Meanwhile, Hal is jealous of Lois' ex-boyfriend.

Scenes from this episode of Malcolm in the Middle (season 4, episode 1, "Zoo") were shot in the Los Angeles Zoo, a 133-acre establishment that still stands today. It is home to a wide variety of animals and infrastructure.

9) Tropicana Casino, Las Vegas

The exterior of the Tropicana Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas (Image via Getty)

In season 5, episode 1 ("Vegas"), the family takes a road trip to Las Vegas to fulfill Hal's dream (or premonition, as he believes) that he wins big at a slot machine. As is common in Malcolm in the Middle, the episode is wildly chaotic, with Lois and Malcolm in an all-out fight, Dewey feeding his rabbit human food, and Hal winning a useless voucher at the slot machine with money from his life insurance fund.

The exterior of Tropicana Casino in Las Vegas was used to shoot the scene where Hal runs out searching for the exact slot machine he saw in his dreams. The building was torn down in 2024.

Malcolm in the Middle used the studio set-up to its advantage, creating a relatable world for a big family. Stream all seasons of the show on Prime Video.

