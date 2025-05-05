Where was Scrubs filmed? All filming locations explored

Scrubs (2001-2010) follows the lives of interns, residents, and doctors at Sacred Heart Hospital. Told through the daydreams and fantasy-driven narrations of the hospital's comic relief, Dr. John "J.D." Dorian, this sitcom spans nine seasons of chaos, friendships, and love at the hospital. The show, starring Zack Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, John C. McGinley, and an ensemble cast, was created and produced by Bill Lawrence.

Scrubs received critical and commercial acclaim, with over 80 TV award nominations, and Donald Faison and Judy Reyes winning Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series twice. Most of the sitcom was filmed in and around California, with its primary location being the North Hollywood Medical Centre. While the show doesn't explicitly mention where it's set, major clues suggest that it is set in and around major areas in California.

North Hollywood Medical Center and other Scrubs filming locations

1) Hospitals featured in Scrubs

North Hollywood Medical Center, California

The hospital is the primary location in Scrubs (Image via Prime Video)

Through the first eight seasons of Scrubs, the cast used the defunct North Hollywood Medical Center as its central filming location. The hospital used to be active from 1952 to 1998, after which it became a shoot location. Re-christened Sacred Heart Hospital, it became home to J.D. and the crew's shenanigans, late-night shifts, heartbreaks, and most joyous moments. The protagonist goes from a fledgling intern to a resident and finally, an attending doctor, showing immense growth within the walls of this hospital.

Women's and Children's Hospital, California

J.D. in season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

Before the showrunners of Scrubs settled on the North Hollywood Medical Center in California, they shot the pilot (which is usually to test the waters) at the Women's and Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, California. The exterior establishment shots in the pilot feature the tall and looming facade of this hospital.

Valley Presbyterian Hospital, California

Elliot's fellowship in season 5 (Image via Prime Video)

For a short while in season 5 of Scrubs, Sarah Chalke's Elliot Reed finishes a fellowship at another hospital before returning to Sacred Heart and becoming an attending doctor. While this storyline is short, it shows Elliot's career-driven nature and her journey to becoming a more established doctor. The scenes at Elliot's fellowship were shot at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys, California. It established a different premise from Sacred Heart, showing fans what a doctor's life looks like.

Culver Studios, California

Lucy Bennett in the Teaching Hospital (Image via Prime Video)

In season 9 of Scrubs, Sacred Heart Hospital is torn down and rebuilt, and the cast moves to a new Teaching Hospital at Winston University. This makes it easy to introduce new medical students and interns as the show's ensemble cast, starring Dave Franco, Eliza Coupe, Michael Mosley, and Kerry Bishe. The 13 episodes are shot in a set at Culver Studios, California, creating the look and feel of a buzzing hospital perfectly.

2) Iconic locations in California

Colorado Street Bridge

Elliot pushes J.D. to take risks (Image via Prime Video)

In season 2, episode 7 of Scrubs, J.D. tells Elliot about his reluctance to take risks. To make him more spontaneous, Elliot takes him bungee jumping. This scene is an important milestone in the duo's relationship, where they push each other to be better versions of themselves. This scene was shot at the Colorado Street Bridge in Pasadena, California. The actual scene was shot with stunt doubles, who ended up marrying in real life.

SeaWorld

Seaworld Parking Lot (Image via Getty)

In season 3 of Scrubs ("My White Whale"), Elliot dates Sean, a dolphin trainer at SeaWorld. The couple goes on a lunch date to the aquarium. This filming location gave Elliot a chance to explore a world outside the hospital, and featured the aquatic animals there, too.

Sherman Oaks

Filming in Sherman Oaks, California (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Most exterior shots in Scrubs were shot in and around residential areas like Sherman Oaks in California. Whether it's J.D. and Turk taking a walk to the coffee shop, the characters waiting at a bus stop, or even Turk proposing to Carla on the roof of his car, this filming location acted as the perfect setting.

El Portal Theater

A still of the theater in California (Image via El Portal Theatre)

This movie theater appears twice in Scrubs. Elliot and Sean go on their first date to the movies in season 1, episode 21 ("My Sacrificial Clam") and later, in season 2, episode 12 ("My New Old Friend"), when J.D. and Turk run into Dr. Kelso, who is also at the movies. The filming location is Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, California, and its facade provides an old-timey look and feel, perfect for a show like Scrubs.

Park Plaza Hotel

Turk and Carla get married at the Park Plaza Hotel (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Season 3 of Scrubs had one of the most heartwarming moments of the show: Turk and Carla's wedding. Although the episode ("My Best Friend's Wedding") featured Turk's series of mishaps, it ends with the couple reciting their vows and dancing the night away, with Ted and his band "The Blanks" playing memorable cover songs. The wedding scenes were shot at the Park Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, California, with billowing stairs and ornate decorations acting as the perfect backdrop.

J.D.'s "house"

One of Scrubs' funniest gags is the plot of land J.D. buys to get closer to Julie (Mandy Moore), the woman he dates. It is simply a parcel of land with just a porch built in. He steals electricity from the neighbors, sleeps in a tent on the porch, and invites people over for parties on this half-acre. This filming location is a residential area near Victory Blvd., Van Nuys, California. It sets up J.D.'s lack of impulse control and subsequent growth when he sells the land to buy a proper house after his son is born.

Leo Carrillo State Beach

One of the beaches in the Los Angeles area (Image via Getty)

In season 5, episode 3 ("My Day at the Races"), J.D.'s qualm of not having accomplished much for his age makes Dr. Cox push him to participate in a triathlon with him and Ted. He is ill-prepared, in just Speedos, for the swimming event in the icy cold ocean. This scene was shot at Leo Carrillo State Beach in Los Angeles County, California. Although it is a short scene, it is memorable because of the hilarity that ensues.

Church of the Chimes

Dr. Cox and J.D. in Scrubs (Image via Prime Video)

This church appears twice, both during important milestones in the doctors' lives. The first time, it is where Dr. Cox's son is baptized, and J.D. steals a Buddha statue (season 5, episode 5 "My New God"). The second time, it was a sad occasion when Sacred Heart's longest-serving nurse, Laverne Roberts, died, and everyone went to her funeral. The filming location is in Sherman Oaks, California.

While the hospital was the main and mostly the only filming location in Scrubs, many popular locations in California make brief but memorable appearances in the show's nine-season run.

