Scrubs ending explained: Do Denise and Drew get together?

Scrubs (2001-2010) is a sitcom that follows the lives of the doctors at Sacred Heart Hospital, told through John "J.D." Dorian's slapstick narrations. The show frequently pushes the boundaries of reality, often told through J.D.'s daydreams and imaginary scenarios.

Drew and Denise become the show's central characters in season 9. Their on-and-off relationship is tested in the series finale when a water leak causes the wall between their dorm rooms to fall apart. The couple tries sharing the same space, which scares Drew. In the end, they decide to give their relationship a real shot.

For the first eight seasons, the show follows Drew, his best friend Turk (Donald Faison), his romantic interest Elliot (Sarah Chalke), the janitor (Neil Flynn), head nurse Carla Espinosa (Judy Reyes), attending physician Perry Cox (John C. McGinley), and the hospital's chief of medicine, Bob Kelso (Ken Jenkins).

By season 9 of Scrubs, new characters are introduced, some old characters leave the show, and a new narrator, Lucy Bennett (Kerry Bishé), takes over. The original main characters, J.D., Elliot, and Turk stay on, but their storylines take a step back after being wrapped up in season 8.

Disclaimer: Spoilers for Scrubs season 9 ahead. Viewer's discretion advised.

Scrubs series finale: What happens to Denise, Drew, J.D., and the rest of the crew at Winston University?

Denise and Drew break down the walls in their relationship

Dr. Denise Mahoney (Eliza Coupe) starts as an intern who loves to annoy J.D. in season 8 of Scrubs. But with season 9 taking a one-year leap, she is reintroduced as a resident. Drew Suffin (Michael Mosley) arrives at Winston University as a medical student with a mysterious past.

Denise and Drew are attracted to each other's independence, and the two begin dating without any strings attached. They go through little hitches, such as when Denise finds out Drew has an estranged wife in episode 10 titled Our True Lies, or when Cole reveals Drew's past as a seemingly violent medical student in episode 7 titled Our White Coats.

Denise constantly finds herself out of her depth when pursuing a relationship with Drew, so she asks Elliot for advice. Elliot suggests she make sacrifices for Drew, asking her to dress up well to impress him. Denise's feelings for him increase when Drew reassures her that he will never make her do something she doesn't want to.

Moreover, the couple's first love confession happens accidentally. After various ups and downs, Denise and Drew share a dorm room when the wall between their rooms collapses due to a water leak in the series finale of Scrubs. This scares Drew, and he has a heart-to-heart chat with Denise. The couple reconciles, making their romance official.

Drew later discovers that there was no water leak to begin with, and it was Denise who used a sledgehammer to break the wall down and shake things up in their relationship.

J.D. and Elliot start a family in Scrubs season 9

J.D. steps back from the spotlight after season 8, which was supposed to be the series finale of Scrubs. With season 9 considered a "Spin-off" of sorts, J.D. returns to New Sacred Heart Hospital after their old one got torn down and becomes a professor at the hospital's university. After going through breakups, personal troubles, and staying friends, J.D. and Elliot decide to give their relationship a shot in season 8.

In this medical drama, J.D.'s mentee-mentor bond with Dr. Cox continues to have its ups and downs, especially when he finds out that Dr. Cox wrote him a negative teacher review to make him a better professor. When Dr. Cox takes on a new mentee Drew, J.D. feels jealous and tries to sabotage their relationship, but later advises Dr. Cox to trust Drew's abilities.

Throughout the season, J.D. takes Lucy Bennett under his wing, teaching her how to be a good doctor and deal with Dr. Cox. He learns how to balance wanting to be liked, along with being a good professor. On the other hand, his relationship with Elliot grows as they prepare for the baby with a babymoon.

By the end of his teaching requirement, J.D. undergoes student evaluations. Elliot's work at the hospital continues, and she offers advice on everything, from working late nights to boys. J.D. leaves the college, and Turk is devastated to lose his best friend again.

Turk inspires Cole to take up surgery in Scrubs season 9

In season 8's finale, Dr. Cox makes Turk the chief of surgery at Sacred Heart. In Scrubs season 9, Turk also becomes a visiting professor at Winston University, ecstatic to work with J.D. again. His relationship with head nurse-turned-stay-at-home mom, Carla, flourishes and the married couple is expecting another child.

Season 9 focuses on Turk's growth as a professor. He bids goodbye to J.D. as his colleague and even holds a best friend replacement interview, finally landing on Denise when the two pull off a birthday cake heist. He continues to struggle with his low self-esteem, which rears its head as jealousy when an international surgeon visits New Sacred Heart and proves his skills.

On the other hand, Cole (Dave Franko) is introduced as a wealthy med student without much to lose. He competes with Drew for the superiors' attention. However, as the seasons progress, Cole starts showing up in different ways, especially in his relationship with season 9's narrator Lucy.

By the end of Scrubs season 9, Turk notices a mole on Cole's chest and tests him for melanoma. An initially reluctant Turk gives in when Dr. Cox reminds him he doesn't get to choose who needs his help. His timely intervention and surgery eventually saves Cole.

Bob Kelso undergoes health scares in Scrubs season 9

In the Scrubs season 8 finale, Dr. Bob Kelso retires as chief of medicine at Sacred Heart. In the next season, he returns as a part-time professor at Winston University, enjoying his muffins and coffee at Coffee Bucks. He is among the few people to like Cole from the beginning, and the two hit it off.

Kelso bids farewell to Ted, the resident comedic relief and lawyer at Sacred Heart. He wishes Ted well before he takes off to travel the world.

In the final season of Scrubs, Kelso's health issues and subsequent medication prescription make him unfit to do things on his own, including driving. After a falling out with Dr. Cox, who revokes his driver's license, he realizes that Cox is one of his true friends and confides his fears of old age to him.

Dr. Perry Cox must sign a will in Scrubs season 9

After falling for a prank and admitting that J.D. is the best student and doctor to come through at Sacred Heart, Cox returns to Scrubs season 9, grumpy as ever. He is a professor at the New Sacred Heart's Winston University, where his tough mentor approach continues to terrorize the new line of doctors and medical students.

He initially takes Drew under his wing after treating him harshly while remaining cold with Lucy. His relationship with his ex-wife, Jordan, grows as they continue living together and co-parenting. When Jordan's sister loses her husband, who didn't leave behind a will, Cox is forced to face his mortality and create one.

His discussion with Elliot about having kids and making the most of human mortality leads him to give another shot to his relationship with Jordan.

Lucy Bennett comes into her own in Scrubs season 9

Lucy serves as the main narrator of the show's series finale. She starts as J.D.'s mentee, but in the end, she begins shadowing Denise. Lucy is portrayed as a soft and often scared medical student who gets too attached to every patient.

She begins to develop a physical relationship with Cole, but the two go through ups and downs before realizing they have genuine feelings for each other. She grows more confident as Scrubs season 9 progresses, learning to stand up for herself in front of Dr. Cox.

Lucy processes why she wants to be a doctor and becomes more intentional with her work. Elliot's accomplishments inspire her, and she aspires to be like Elliot. In the series finale, Lucy shows she is still a sensitive, empathetic med student when she writes a thank-you speech for her cadaver, Ben.

Interested viewers can stream Scrubs on Prime Video and Hulu.

