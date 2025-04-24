The Conners series finale ending explained: Did the finale pay tribute to Roseanne?

The Conners reached its conclusion with the series finale episode aired on April 23, 2025. The episode, titled, The Truck Stops Here, ended with a brief tribute to Roseanne Conner, the titular character of its parent show, Roseanne. It was established during the series that the late matriarch died of a drug overdose, and Dan Conner's deposition against the drug company ended with a payout of $700.

Instead of being furious, Dan and the rest of the family members burst into laughter, using the money to order food. The family also paid tribute to Roseanne with a few words of affection around her grave. Here's the synopsis by ABC:

"Jackie prepares for physical tests to rejoin the police force, navigating challenges and comedic situations; Darlene grapples with insecurities in her marriage with Ben; Dan's deposition stirs up feelings, and final farewells are made in true Conners family fashion."

The series had a total of 112 episodes starring John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Michael Fishman, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, Jayden Rey, and Jay R. Ferguson in prominent roles. All seven seasons of the show are available to be streamed on Hulu.

The Conners finale paid a brief tribute to Roseanne Conner

The show was created by Matt Williams and developed by Bruce Helford, Bruce Rasmussen, and Dave Caplan. It has reached its conclusion with the finale of season 7. The Conners was the direct continuation of the classic ABC sitcom Roseanne, which aired from October 18, 1988, to May 20, 1997. It was about the daily struggles of a working-class family in the fictional town of Lanford, Illinois.

The story centred around the titular character, portrayed by comedian and namesake Roseanne Barr. She was loud and bossy and had firm control over her household. However, she was also a loving mother, sister, and wife who would always find solutions to the problems of her loved ones, acting as a pillar of the family.

In the series finale, the family gathered around her grave and thanked her for being there for them. They also shared that they are all happy in their personal and professional lives, which was the most important thing for Roseanne. The episode ended with Dan remembering his wife in a montage of clips from the original show.

Dan got $700 after his deposition in The Conners series finale

The Conners finale also concluded the storyline of Dan suing the pharmaceutical company responsible for making the drug that was the cause of his late wife's overdose. He was encouraged by Jackie to take legal action, but Dan was more concerned about his wife's potential disparagement by the opposition lawyers.

During the deposition, the company's lawyer implied that Roseanne's death was caused by her carelessness in taking unprescribed pills, and the company wasn't liable to pay for her death. The opposing counsel also grilled Dan for not taking proper care of his wife, which infuriated him. However, he kept his cool for the most part and defended himself.

Later, Dan was informed that the company had agreed to give him a payout. He opened the envelope sent by the company at the family gathering that evening and found that the payout was just $700. The letter mentioned that the money was not for the liability of Roseanne's death, but was a tribute to his unwavering commitment to his beloved wife. The family burst out laughing at the payout amount, and Dan decided to use the money to order food for everyone.

Jackie Harris rejoined the police force in The Conners finale

The Conners series finale also gave a proper ending to Jackie's storyline. She had been preparing to rejoin the police force throughout the season, but the chances of it seemed pretty low considering her age and declining physical abilities. In the earlier part of the episode, she was nervous about the physical exam and obstacle course that required running and jumping.

She practiced with her husband, Neville, and during the family gathering, she showed up in a uniform, announcing that she was now officially part of the force again. When asked about the obstacle course, she declared,

"When the adrenaline kicked in, all the self-doubt left my body and I made that obstacle course my bitch."

The Corners concluded with a happy ending

Roseanne became a popular part of American television because it gave viewers plenty of moments to laugh. The Conners continued the tradition by giving the viewers a proper happy ending without any bittersweet moments. Though the mention of Roseanne might make some older viewers emotional, overall, each character got their own fulfilling conclusions.

Dan and Louise remained married till the end of the series, Darlene and Ben recognized the need to work on their marriage, and have an honest conversation. Becky and Tyler got their happily ever after, and Harris was happy with her new partner. In the closing moments, the entire family was together around the iconic couch, having drinks and sharing moments of joy.

