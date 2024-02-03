How many episodes will The Conners season 6 have? Explored

The Conners season 6 is set to release on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, on the ABC channel at 8 pm Eastern Time Zone. Announced in May 2023, the series is speculated to have the sixth season as its final, including 13 episodes. This episode count makes the upcoming season the shortest compared to the previous season.

According to IMDB, the synopsis for The Conners reads,

“Follow-up to the comedy series Roseanne (1988), centering on the family members of the matriarch after her sudden death.”

As the ABC sitcom is set to release in a few days, here is everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

Number of episodes in The Conners season 6

The Conners season 6 will have 13 episodes, with the first episode releasing on February 7, 2024, at 8 pm Eastern Time and 7 pm Central Time.

This marks a change in the episode count of the upcoming season as season 1 included 11 episodes, season 2 had 20 episodes, season 3 included 20 episodes, season 4 included 20 episodes, and season 5 included 22 episodes.

The release schedule and title for the first three episodes of season 6 is as follows:

Episode 1: The Publisher Cops Show Pilot, February 7, 2024

Episode 2: Valentine’s Day Treats and Credit Card Cheats, February 14, 2024

Episode 3: Moms and Rats, February 21, 2024

The synopsis for season 6 episode 1 reads,

"Jackie faces problems at the Lunch Box and must take advice from an unexpected guest; Dan and Darlene take a trip into Chicago."

The synopsis for episode 2 reads,

"Becky decides it’s time to introduce Tyler to Beverly Rose, but she is skeptical of Tyler’s bonding approach. Elsewhere, Jackie believes someone has hacked Bev’s credit card when several frivolous charges show up on the bank statement."

The makers have yet to unveil the synopsis for the remaining episodes of the sixth season.

Where to watch

ABC will air season 6 live on television. Hulu will stream the latest episodes online one day after the television debut. ABC.com will also release new episodes to fans. Season 6 will likely be the last installment of the ABC sitcom.

Ensemble cast

Most of the cast members from The Conners season 5 will return for season 6. The ensemble cast includes John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris-Goldufski, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner-Olinsky, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, and Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner.

The show also has Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner, Maya Lynne Robinson as Geena Williams-Conner, and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben Olinsky.

Sean Austin from season 5 will also return for season 6. Austin had a guest appearance as Tyler, a FedEx pilot. He was introduced as a love interest for Becky. In the trailer for season 6, Tyler is seen with the Conner family as Becky introduces him to her father and mother.

We can also see some funny moments between Tyler and Dan. This highlights that Tyler will have a major role in the installment compared to his guest role in the fifth season.

Stay tuned to learn more about The Conners season 6 as it releases on ABC and Hulu.