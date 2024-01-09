Why is the CFP championship game not on ABC? Online streaming options for college football's final clash explored 

The CFP national championship game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Washington Huskies will air on Monday night on ESPN. Unlike the FCS national championship game between South Dakota and Montana on Sunday, this game will not be broadcast on ABC.

Why is this the case?

Why is the CFP national championship game only on ESPN?

The reason why the national championship game is only being broadcast on ESPN has to do with business decisions and television ratings.

As the game is only available on ESPN, anyone who wants to watch the game in the U.S. will have to watch ESPN. This allows the network to take a large share of viewers away from their cable rivals in terms of sports broadcasting, Fox and NBC.

However, if the decision is solely due to getting as many people to watch the game as possible, ESPN could have chosen to air the game on ABC, which is owned by the same company as ESPN.

The reason why ABC is not broadcasting the national championship is because ESPN holds the exclusive rights to this game.

This means that only ESPN can air the national championship game in the USA, and its broadcast is shown worldwide.

If you don't have ESPN, or if you are outside the United States, how can you watch the national championship game on Monday night?

How can I watch the CFP national championship game without ESPN?

The game will be live-streamed on Fubo TV, where viewers can claim a free trial to watch the national championship game.

Also on Fubo TV will be the different feeds that ESPN will be producing. These include a Skycast and a feed featuring Pat McAfee.

How can viewers in the UK and India watch the CFP national championship game?

Outside the U.S., college football fans can still watch the game.

In the United Kingdom, the game will be aired on Sky Sports, which you will have to pay for, while in India, the game will be available on YouTube TV, but nowhere else unless you have a VPN to find the U.S. streams on Fubo.

