The Conners season 6: Release date, cast, streaming platform, and more

The highly anticipated premiere of The Conners season 6 is finally set for February 7, 2024, following several months of delay. In contrast to its typical run of 20–22 episodes, this season is expected to run shorter, maybe between 10 and 13 episodes, based on prior television seasons.

The Conners is an American sitcom that was developed as a direct spinoff of Roseanne for ABC which began after the original show was cancelled in 2018.

The show follows a working-class family whose small income makes it hard for them to get by. After Roseanne, the main character from the original show, died, they had to deal with the problems of regular life in the fictional mid-state suburb of Lanford, Illinois, in a way they had never had before.

The Conners season 6 releases on February 7, 2024

On Wednesdays, you may catch The Conners again. The sitcom's new season will debut on February 7 at 8 pm ET/PT, according to an announcement from ABC.

The sixth season of ABC was supposed to debut in the fall of 2023, however, its release was postponed and moved to the midseason schedule.

Where to watch The Conners season 6?

The new episodes will debut on ABC during the premiere of season 6, and Hulu will offer them for streaming the next day.

Those who want to catch up with season 5 will have to make do with just the last four episodes that are available on Hulu; the earlier seasons are not available on any streaming service.

The Conners season 6 cast explored

The Conners are an extensive cast that includes both young and seasoned actors, forming the Conner family.

Who will be returning?

The major cast members from The Conners season 6 will probably remain the same. Sara Gilbert has expressed her desire to return and complete the Conners' story, and it is expected that the remaining members of the core family will also return.

Sean Astin's character Tyler, who was last seen in season 5, is also confirmed to be returning. The relationship between Tyler and Becky is made clear as they show up at a family poker game in the first official teaser for The Conners season 6.

The series' trailer also introduces Nick Offerman doing a cameo as a famous chef who comes to check out the Lanford Lunchbox. The Conners cast will also include:

John Goodman as Dan Conner

Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris-Goldufski

Alicia Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy

Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy

Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy

Jay R. Ferguson as Ben Olinsky

Katey Sagal as Louise Conner

Who will not be returning?

Michael Fishman, who was eliminated from the cast in 2022, will not be playing DJ Tanner again, which is a major change to the cast.

According to sources who spoke with Deadline, Jayden Rey, who has been DJ's daughter Mary since the premiere of the Roseanne revival, will not be returning as a series regular in the upcoming season.

Her exit coincides with that of her TV dad, Michael Fishman, who was written off the show before season 5, while Rey continued as a series regular.

What will happen in The Conners season 6?

Actor and producer Sara Gilbert wanted ABC to alert the team before the show was over that it could be the finale season so they could prepare a fitting climax.

This hints towards the conclusion of The Conner family's journey. Before ABC made its announcement, executive producer Bruce Helford stated as much in an interview (via TV Line).

"Sara Gilbert expressed to the network that we don’t want to go out without knowing that we are going out with a series finale so we can build to the right ending — and at this point in time, we feel that [next season] is possibly going to be the last season of The Conners."

Since this could be the final season, a lot is expected of it. The plot of The Conners season 6 might center on Ben's efforts to strengthen his bond with David (John Galecki).

Given that David's failure to attend his son Mark's graduation in the fifth season cast him in a bad light, the sixth season may present him with an opportunity to win back his son's trust.

Also, Jackie's mother Bev's deteriorating health, Dan and Louis's ongoing romance, and Becky's connection with Tyler all remain to be explored.

The Conners season 6 debuts on ABC on February 7, 2024.