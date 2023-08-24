Ragnarok season 3 review: Is the final season of the Norwegian Netflix series watch-worthy?

Ragnarok, the Norwegian fantasy superhero series made its return for a third and final season this Thursday, August 24, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Adam Price has served as the creator of the series. Price has also acted as the writer of the series, along with Simen Alsvik, Christian Gamst Miller-Harris, and Jacob Katz Hansen, among others.

Set in the fictional Norwegian town of Edda in Hordaland, Ragnarok centers around a teenager named Magne, the reincarnation of the Norse god of thunder, Thor and his quest to stop the Jötnars, posing as the local Jutul family, from causing severe climate issues in the city of Edda, along with other dangerous things.

Ever since season 3 of Ragnarok was released on Netflix, viewers have been quite curious to learn how the final season has turned out.

Unfortunately, too much focus on human affairs rather than the affairs of the Gods and the Giants has made the final season quite monotonous to watch. The writing is dull and repetitive in terms of a fantasy superhero series, making it even more underwhelming. Thus, the latest season can be considered a one-time watch.

A review of Netflix's Ragnarok season 3 - An underwhelming final season

The third season falls flat due to weak writing

Season 3 of Ragnarok puts its prime focus on Magne getting overwhelmed by his immense power and how it gets to his head. Thus, the extremely balanced and well-mannered protagonist no longer exists in the final season and instead, viewers get to see a completely different side of the main character.

This change could have been quite interesting to witness for the followers of the Netflix series, however, it has turned out to be flat and dull, caused by repetitive and poor writing. The writing fails to capture the superhero qualities of the character as they have humanized the protagonist throughout the entire season to a level of dissatisfaction.

The character does not feel godly enough as Magne does not behave like one from the very beginning till the very end. Therefore, the change in the character's personality also feels unnatural.

Apart from that, similar to the first two seasons, the final season also lacks all the intriguing elements of mythology, which should have been the focus of the show as it revolves around the God of thunder, Thor, and other mythical personas in that realm.

Moderate acting by the lead characters does not help save the show

The performances by the lead cast members of the fantasy series do not have the charms to make the third season a hit. David Stakston as Magne Seier is quite average. The actor lacks the charisma a God like Thor should possess. Even bringing a drastic change in his character's personality in season 3, does not help the actor's on-screen presence or performance much.

Other actors on the main cast list include Jonas Strand Gravli as Laurits Seier, Theresa Frostad Eggesbø as Saxa, Herman Tømmeraas as Fjor, Emma Bones as Gry, Synnøve Macody Lund as Ran, Henriette Steenstrup as Turid Seier and Gísli Örn Garðarsson as Vidar, among others. They have also done a moderate job of portraying their respective characters in the series.

Ragnarok season 3 is currently streaming on Netflix.