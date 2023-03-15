Shadow and Bone season 2 cast additions: Who are the new actors joining the Netflix fantasy series?

The second season of Shadow and Bone, Netflix's hit series based on the Grisha trilogy and the Six of Crows duology written by Leigh Bardugo, is all set to premiere on March 16, 2023.

The first season of the show received quite a hefty amount of attention as viewers celebrated the great novel series' faithful adaptation. The show also managed to make things much more interesting by condensing the timeline of the books and fitting it into simultaneous timelines.

Needless to say, the original cast of Shadow and Bone will return to their respective roles with Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, and Archie Renaux, all returning to their starring roles. It will also feature returning actors such as Amita Suman, Kit Young, Jesper Fahey, and Freddy Carter.

Having said that, the teaser for Shadow and Bone introduces several new characters. This includes Wylan Hendricks, one of the fan-favorite characters from the novel series.

Heisserer commented on the second season and on the addition of Wylan in an interview with Collider. He said:

"I would love to talk about what we might get to see from Six of Crows in the second season. I can tease this much that there will be a hundred percent more Wylan. We'd like to introduce him for sure. And we would like to spend at least a little bit more time in Ketterdam...And I think at least part of next season should be a home game for our team."

The four major characters joining in the second season of Shadow and Bone are Wylan Hendricks, Patrick Gibson, Tamar Kir-Bataar, and Tolya Yul-Bataar.

Shadow and Bone season 2 cast additions

Lewis Tan as Tolya Yul-Bataar

Lewis Tan will be portraying Tolya Yul-Bataar, the twin brother of Tamar Kir-Bataar and one of the four members of the cast. According to the lore, he’s a devout believer in the Saints and a fellow Heartrender.

Originally a stunt artist, Lewis Tan has appeared in stunt work in big-budget films like Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End and Olympus Has Fallen.

He has also appeared on television in Mortal Kombat.

Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar

The twin sister of Tolya Yul-Bataar, Tamar has been an integral part of the Hummingbird’s crew from the very beginning and is a loyal friend to its captain, Nikolai.

A fearless warrior and great swordfighter in the books, she will surely be one of the pivotal characters in the crew.

Anna Leong Brophy is a woman of multiple talents but is perhaps best known as a comedian. She has appeared in Eastenders and Berlin Station. She also hosts a podcast called Still Legit with her comedy partner Emily Lloyd-Saini.

Patrick Gibson as Nikolai

Patrick Gibson will play the role of Nikolai, the leader of the new pack.

According to sources, Nikolai has taken to the sea for years, aiding in the Ravkan war efforts. He is also the captain of Hummingbird, the ship that is a pivotal part of the story. Nikolai's crew consists of other three newcomers in Shadow and Bone.

Gibson is best known for his role as Steve Winchell in The OA. He is a relatively new face, having worked on only a handful of projects before Shadow and Bone.

Jack Wolfe as Wylan

Perhaps the most crucial addition to the story in the second season, Jack Wolfe will portray Wylan, who has a peculiar history of no crimes before.

He is one of the most beloved characters in the novel series. He works as a demolition expert for the Crows.

Jack Wolfe is a well-known stage actor, having been in theatrical productions of Pinocchio and Sweeney Todd. He is very well-regarded in his circle and is a part of both the National Theatre and the Royal Shakespeare Company.

Catch all of them in the upcoming season of Shadow and Bone on Netflix on March 16, 2023.

