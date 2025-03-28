The Conners season 7 release schedule: All episodes and where to watch them

The much-awaited sitcom The Conners season 7 was released on Hulu on March 26, 2025. The series is created by Matt Williams and developed by Bruce Helford, Bruce Rasmussen, and Dave Caplan. It is the direct continuation of Williams' hit sitcom Roseanne that ran for 10 seasons from 1988 to 1997.

Like the parent series, The Conners focuses on the titular family navigating the daily struggles of life in the fictional mid-state exurb of Lanford. However, the series purposefully ignored some of the developments and storylines of Roseanne.

The Conners season 7 premiered on ABC on March 26, 2025. The remaining five episodes will be released every Wednesday till April 30, 2025. The series stars John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, Lecy Goranson, Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara, and Jay R. Ferguson in prominent roles.

The Conners season 7 release schedule and where to watch them

As mentioned above, the sitcom was released on March 26, 2025, with the first episode titled It's Gonna Be a Great Day. It was earlier announced by ABC that this would be the final season of The Conners, consisting of only six episodes, instead of 13 as in the last season. Each episode will be released on ABC on Wednesdays till April 30, 2025, at 8 p.m. ET.

Here's the complete release schedule of each episode of The Conners season 7, along with the title of each episode:

Episode 1: "It's Gonna Be a Great Day" — Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Episode 2: "Fame, Flying Fists and Cold Feet" — Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Episode 3: "Applications, Accusations and a Man-Bag" — Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Episode 4: "Danny Boy, the Interview, the New Hire and the Hanging Chad"— April 16, 2025

Episode 5: "Exercise Bands, Money Plans, and Faraway Lands" — Wednesday, April 23, 2025

Episode 6: "The Truck Stops Here" — Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Viewers can also stream the episodes on Hulu a day after their airing. To watch the sitcom on Hulu, viewers would require a subscription to the platform. Hulu offers an ad-supported plan at $9.99 per month, while the ad-free plan costs $18.99.

Students can avail themselves of a special offer and get the subscription for only $1.99 per month, if eligible. Apart from Hulu, the previous six seasons of the sitcom are also streaming on Netflix.

About The Conners season 7

With a legacy of a successful show like Roseanne, The Conners proved to be a highly successful sitcom and maintained the reputation of the original show. A trailer for the final season was released on March 19, 2025, providing a glimpse of the emotional farewell to the Conner family. Here's the official synopsis of the show:

"The Conners grapple with parenthood, dating, financial pressures, aging, and in laws in working-class America."

The sequel purposefully killed off the main character of Roseanne Conner and explored the story of how the remaining members of the family would process her death and deal with the daily drama of life in the fictional town of Lanford.

The official synopsis of episode one reads,

"Darlene celebrates her promotion, hoping it will allow her to spend more time with Ben; Jackie stumbles upon an opportunity to sue the pharmaceutical company responsible for Roseanne's addiction, which sparks a family debate."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Conners Season 7 and other such films and TV shows on Hulu.

