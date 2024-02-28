Why did Lecy Goranson leave Roseanne? Reasons explored

The popular American family drama Roseanne premiered from 1988 to 1997. Thus, Lecy Goransons's sudden exit from the ABC family sitcom Roseanne bewildered fans.

Lecy is fondly known for her portrayal of the character of Becky, a daughter of a middle-class family navigating the complexities of life. The plot explored familial relationships, gender roles, money, and marriage. They engaged a talented cast led by the show's matriarch, Roseanne-Barr, John Goodman, and Sara Gilbert.

Lecy starred as Becky from season 1 to season 5 and departed from the sitcom to pursue higher education. After the sabbatical, she returned temporarily for season 8 during the show's revival, only to part ways permanently, leaving behind a void in viewers who were deeply attached to the character.

Lecy Goranson explained her reason for leaving Roseanne

Lecy Goranson portrays beloved Becky (Image via Apple TV+)

Prioritizing education, Lecy made her last appearance on Roseanne in season 5 in episode 1, Terms of Estrangement Part 1. Lecy moved on from the show to graduate in English, majoring in poetry at Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, New York. At Vassar, she directed Tableau Vivant, an original Women’s Ensemble Theater piece.

During an interview with Huff Post in August 2013, Lecy Goranson revealed her reason for departure.

"At the time, I wanted normalcy. I wanted to be around my peers. I wanted to be in an intellectual environment ... I would have, like, five English papers due on Monday, and they'd want me to fly to Disney World and shoot a show there over the weekend, and I said, 'I just can't feasibly do this."

Lecy Goranson left Roseanne in 1992 and rejoined the cast in 1996. In the interview with host Rick Camilleri, she also mentioned that it was difficult to keep up with work commitments and education simultaneousl. Hence, she made the decision to choose her degree.

The interview also had Michael Fishman, who played DJ in the series, where they discussed her absence, life choices, cast replacement, and how no amount of money could make her stay.

Meet Lecy Goranson: Role in Roseanne and other works

The Boys Don’t Cry actress, born Alicia Linda Goranson on June 22, 1974, debuted at 14. She portrayed the character of Becky Conner in the hit American sitcom Roseanne. Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, she moved to California to become an actress.

Lecy plays Becky, grappling with self-esteem, self-identity, independence, death, grief, and various societal issues. From her early teenage moments of sneaking out with her boyfriend on her father's bike to eventually marrying Mark and deciding to be a surrogate mother.

Becky's character underwent a significant transformation from a juvenile rebellious girl to a mature and responsible woman.

Her career is iterated with appearances in shows such as Sex and the City, Law and Order, and Inside Amy Schumer. Alicia has also appeared in the spin-off series The Conners. Recently, she played minor roles in Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate and Buck Run.

Lecy remains unmarried. The now 49-year-old also remains unengaged. However, as seen on her Instagram, she is a proud pet parent to two fur daughters, one cat and a dog.

Reflecting on the legacy of Roseanne, the show completed 10 seasons successfully, after which it was discontinued. Lecy also revealed that since her exit, she did not update herself on the show's developments and was to find out that her onscreen father, Dan (actor John Goodman), passed away in the finale.