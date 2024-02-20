The Conners season 6 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

In The Conners season 6, episode 2, titled Valentine's Day Treats and Credit Card Cheats, the show weaves together themes of family dynamics and financial troubles. Most of the episode revolves around Becky's decision to introduce her partner, Tyler, to her daughter Beverly Rose. However, Becky is apprehensive about Tyler's approach to bonding with Beverly.

Meanwhile, another storyline in the episode deals with a financial complication. In the storyline, Jackie suspects fraudulent activity when she notices several unusual charges on Bev's credit card statement. This situation adds a layer of intrigue and concern as the family tries to unravel the mystery behind these charges.

Notably, the episode combines elements of humor and realism to portray the everyday challenges and complexities faced by the Conner family. Now, The Conners season 6 episode 3, titled Moms and Rats, will be released on February 21, 2024.

When will The Conners season 6 episode 3 be released

A still of the characters from the show. (Image via Instagram/@theconnersabc)

The Conners season 6 episode 3 will be released on February 21, 2024, at 8 pm ET. Below is the release schedule for the third episode of the sixth installment of the show across distinct time zones:

Pacific Time (PT): 5 PM on February 21, 2024

Central Time (CT): 7 PM on February 21, 2024

Mountain Time (MT): 6 PM on February 21, 2024

Eastern Time (ET): 8 PM on February 21, 2024

Alaska Time (AKT): 4 PM on February 21, 2024

Hawaii-Aleutian Time (HAT): 3 PM on February 21, 2024

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): 1 AM on February 22, 2024

Central European Time (CET): 2 AM on February 22, 2024

Eastern European Time (EET): 3 AM on February 22, 2024

India Standard Time (IST): 6:30 AM on February 22, 2024

China Standard Time (CST): 9 AM on February 22, 2024

Japan Standard Time (JST): 10 AM on February 22, 2024

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): 11 AM on February 22, 2024

Where to watch The Conners season 6 episode 3

The Conners season 6 episode 3 will go live on ABC television at 8 pm ET. Additionally, Hulu will stream the latest episodes online the day after their TV debut.

What can fans expect from The Conners season 6 episode 3

In the third episode of The Conners season 6 viewers can anticipate an emotional and humorous journey. Notably, the episode will feature Bev, played by Estelle Parsons, who will experience moments of clarity and introspection. Subsequently, this leads her to reach out to Jackie for a special day together in Chicago, which could promise a heartwarming exploration of their relationship.

Meanwhile, Darlene, played by Sara Gilbert, will encounter a different challenge when she finds a rat in her home. In a twist of events, Darlene will decide not to let Ben kill the rat. This decision will trigger a series of incidents that will not only test their relationship but also lead to unforeseen consequences.

The episode is set to blend touching moments with comedic elements as the characters deal with introspection, family dynamics, and unexpected situations. Moms and Rats promises to be an engaging mix of laughter, reflection, and family drama, making it a must-watch for fans of the show.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE