Every season of The Conners, ranked

The Conners is a heartfelt comedy sitcom. An unofficial spin-off of the 1988 series called Roseanne, this show proved to be a hit with fans. Roseanne was canceled by ABC due to problematic remarks by the showrunner and star, Roseanne Barr. Unfortunately, this reputation tagged along for The Conners.

Continuing after the death of the matriarch, Roseanne Conner, this show features her family dealing with the pain and finding happiness through its 5 season runtime, with the sixth airing currently.

The show is created by Dave Kaplan, Bruce Helford, and Bruce Rasmussen with the cast of the show including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Emma Kenney, amongst others.

In terms of quality as well, the show has had some ups and downs. Let's look at the 5 seasons of the show ranked from worst to best.

The Conners: 5 seasons ranked from worst to best

5) Season 4

Delving deeper into the family's working-class lifestyle, this season is a very engaging one. Coming to the softer narratives, fans have divided opinions on how much they appreciate the emotional scenes. While some fans wanted to see more of it in the next season, others wanted the show to steer away from it.

But overall this season did a great job of maintaining humor throughout coupled with some great performances by cast members. However, audiences seemed to prefer the other seasons over this one.

4) Season 5

Season 5 resolves plenty of internal narratives within the show. But this season missed the mark with audiences for a couple of reasons. The main reason for that was the lack of well-delivered jokes in some episodes. Fans expect sitcoms to contain humor, unfortunately, some episodes in this season left them disappointed. The season also struggles to explain the time jump between seasons. It shows the character Mark graduating high school without much explanation of a time gap. Fans had a hard time adjusting themselves to the show's timeline.

Nonetheless, this season's final episode, The Grad Finale regained its momentum and delivered a funny and heartwarming experience.

3) Season 3

A triumph in its storytelling, Season 3 is much loved by fans. Season 3 established the characters further and set the tone for the future seasons. Humorous and smart, this season featured great writing and performances. Some of the highly-rated episodes of The Conners like A Cold Mom, A Brother Daddy, and a Prison Baby and Cheating, Revelations, and A Box of Dollheads are featured in this season.

Although some fans find this season slightly formulaic, others appreciate the rhythm of season 3.

2) Season 1

The first season of the show had a rocky start but managed to redeem itself. Drowning in controversy outside the show, season 1 dealt with the death of the central character Roseanne Conner with dignity and humor. The characters shine through and create memorable performances for the audience. Overall, the season delivers a story worth investing time into.

Though earlier episodes of the season seemed a little lost, it quickly regained control and became a fan favorite.

1) Season 2

Season 2 cements this sitcom as one of the most entertaining shows. Extremely compelling and beautifully scripted, season 2 made the audience fall in love with the Conner family. Lanford, Toilet of Sin, and Slappy Holidays are the highest-rated episodes of the show. The episodes blend comedy with complex storytelling to create a masterful season.

While it's generally regarded as the best season, fans seemed to notice that some episodes fall flat with certain plot lines ending abruptly. Nonetheless, season 2 seemed to stand firmly as one of the best in the series.

The Conners is a very entertaining and binge-worthy series. So if you're tired of rewatching Friends, give this show a go.

