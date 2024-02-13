The Conners Season 6 Episode 2:Release date and time, what to expect and more

The Conners season 6 Episode 2 titled “Valentine's Day Treats and Credit Card Cheats,” is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 8:00 Pm on ABC. Originally scheduled for ABC's fall 2023 lineup, the release of the sixth season was postponed, moving to the midseason schedule. This season is expected to have a shorter run, possibly between 10 and 13 episodes, compared to the usual 20-22 episodes seen in recent television seasons.

The famous TV series The Conners season 6 made by Matt Williams keeps telling the story from where Roseanne left off. It happens in a pretend town called Lanford, Illinois, and it's about the Conners, who are a regular family dealing with not having a lot of money. When the main character from the old show, Roseanne, passes away, they have to deal with all the usual problems that come their way.

The Conners season 6, Episode 2 release date and time for all major time zones revealed

The series premiered on February 7, 2024, and follows a weekly release schedule for new episodes, typically every Wednesday. According to the IMDb, the official synopsis for the series reads:

"This iconic family—Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky and D.J.—grapples with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging and in-laws in working-class America."

The release times of The Conners season 6 Episode 2 for all major time zones are as follows:

Country Zone Release Time United States Eastern time zone 8:00 PM United States Pacific time zone 5:00 PM United Kingdom GMT 1:00 AM India Indian Standard Time 6:30 AM Australia Australian Eastern Standard Time 11:00 AM Japan Japan Standard Time 10:00 AM

Fans of The Conners are curious about the total number of episodes and when they can catch each new episode.

How many episodes are there in The Conners season 6?

The sixth season of The Conners has 13 episodes in total. Here's the list of episodes:

Episode Number Title 1 The Publisher Cops Show Pilot 2 Valentine’s Day Treats and Credit Card Cheats 3 Moms and Rats 4-13 TBA

In the ensemble cast of The Conners familiar faces return to portray beloved characters. John Goodman reprises his role as Dan Conner, while Laurie Metcalf embodies Jackie Harris-Goldufski. Sara Gilbert returns as Darlene Conner-Olinsky, joined by Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy and Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner.

Additionally, Emma Kenney portrays Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara stars as Mark Conner-Healy and Jayden Rey appears as Mary Conner. Maya Lynne Robinson takes on the role of Geena Williams-Conner, alongside Jay R. Ferguson as Ben Olinsky and Katey Sagal as Louise Conner. Rounding out the cast are James Pickens Jr. as Chuck Mitchell and various other talented actors.

The trailer for The Conners Season 6 Episode 2 shows us more funny and touching moments from the Conner family. We get to see how they deal with the ups and downs of life in their own special way. So, get ready for more laughs and heartfelt scenes in the next episode as the Conners face whatever challenges come their way with their usual strength and humor.

