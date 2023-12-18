What did Roseanne Barr say? Drunken rant video aimed at Nazis and Communists stuns crowd into silence

On Sunday, Comedian Roseanne Barr took to the stage at the right-wing Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix, Arizona organized by Charlie Kirk. It was part of their annual AmericaFest event, as reported by The Wrap.

As soon as Roseanne Barr grabbed the microphone, she seemed to stun the conservative crowd into silence after she said that everyone around the world is out to “replace every Christian democracy on Earth now,” and specifically called out Stalinists, Communists, Nazis, and Muslim caliphates.

Since the video of her speech surfaced online, netizens have claimed that Roseanne Barr may have been under the influence of alcohol and that her speech was more of a drunken rant.

“I regret turning the volume on”: Roseanne Barr receives heat from netizens after her latest controversial speech

Over the weekend, comedian, actress, writer, and producer Roseanne Barr was asked to speak at the Turning Point USA seminar in Phoenix, Arizona where she left the audience speechless following her controversial and alleged drunken rant. Here’s what she said while appearing wobbly:

“If we don’t stop these horrible Communists – do you hear me, I’m asking you to hear me, Stalinists, Communists, with a huge helping of Nazi fascists thrown in, plus one caliphate! To replace every Christian democracy on Earth now! Occupy! Do you know that?”

While the right-wing audience initially cheered her on, towards the end, they were rendered silent. However, that did not stop Roseanne Barr from continuing with her speech. In fact, she demanded “the truth” and said it was the only thing people “deserve to hear.”

“We don’t care which party is wrong, we know they’re both nothing but cr*p! They are both on the take! They are both stealing us blind! We just want the truth about everything we fought, died, and suffered to protect!” she added.

What’s interesting is that Barr’s speech not only left the live audience speechless multiple times, but also stunned the people online, thus earning her backlash. Here are some of them from the comment section of @RonFilipkowski’s tweet on the same.

So far, Barr has not reacted to the backlash. However, this was not the first time this year that the comedian had come under fire. Previously, in June, she openly declared during a podcast with Theo Von that “Nobody died in the Holocaust.” She further added:

“That’s the truth. It should happen. Six million Jews should die right now, because they cause all the problems in the world.”

Likewise, earlier this month, during the show Club Random with Bill Maher, Barr made an antisemitic comment by comparing Jews to Egyptian Pharaohs saying both were “inbred.” In the same podcast, Barr accused billionaires of trying to kill the masses via COVID-19 vaccination.

It is noteworthy that Roseanne Barr wasn’t the only one to have made controversial speeches at the AmericaFest event. Others like Jason Whitlock (Blaze Media host), former Fox News anchor GlennBeck, Georgia GOP Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, and conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson – all made alleged antisemitic remarks, according to The Wrap.