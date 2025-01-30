8 medical shows to watch if you liked Doc

Inspired by the Italian series Doc - Nelle tue mani, which was released in 2020, this is a medical drama released on the Fox network in January 2025. It stars Molly Parker, Omar Metwally, and more as doctors at the Westside Hospital in Minneapolis.

The series starts with a tragic accident that leaves Dr. Amy, played by Molly, to lose eight years of her memory. The story revolves around her coming to terms with her forgotten past as she navigates her present without awareness.

The first episode aired on January 7, 2025, with one episode coming out weekly. If you are watching this show and waiting for the last episode to air with nothing to watch, you will love the following list of series.

Remedy, The Pitt, Doctors, and more shows like Doc that highlight the quirks of the medical world

1) Strong Medicine (2000)

The ensemble cast of Strong Medicine (Image via Lifetime)

Produced by Whoopi Goldberg and starring Rosa Blasi, Janine Turner, and Jenifer Lewis, Strong Medicine is an American medical drama. The focus is on Dr. Luisa and Dr. Dana, who run a female health clinic together. Starting under Dr. Luisa, the clinic fails financially until Dr. Dana, a Harvard graduate, picks up the slack.

The series was known for its political and racial diversity. Dr. Dana and Luisa frequently lock horns over their values, giving the story a retrospective element. With six seasons and 132 episodes, this is a cult classic with a long watch time.

2) Doctors (2000)

A still from Doctors (Image via BBC Studios)

Doctors is a medical soap opera that ran for 23 years with a whopping 4552 episodes. Created by Chris Murray under the production of Mal Young and Will Trotter, it was a regularly scheduled program that highlighted critical social subjects. After running for 24 seasons from March 26, 2000, the series was canceled and aired its final episode in November 2024.

Frequent guest appearances and tackling taboo issues make this series a must-watch.

3) Doc Martin (2004)

A still from the show encompassing Dr. Martin's problematic symptoms (Image via PBS)

This is a British medical comedy-drama focusing on Dr. Martin Ellingham. Dominic Minghella wrote the show keeping the English countryside in mind and finalizing Cornwall as the episode location. They aired 10 seasons with 79 episodes in total.

The show stars Martin Clunes, Ian McNeice, and Caroline Catz in lead roles. The story follows Dr. Martin, a vascular surgeon who develops a fear of blood. This problem compels him to stop his work and retreat to his aunt's village.

4) All Creatures Great and Small (2020 - Present)

A still from All Things Great and Small, with Samuel West (Image via PBS)

All Creatures Great and Small is based on a series of books by James Herriot, If Only They Could Talk. The show has released five seasons, with the latest aired in September 2024. The story is set in the 1930s when a group of veterinarians work for an eccentric boss named Siegfried Farnon.

It stars Samuel West in the lead role as a vet and Nicholas Ralph and Anna Madeley. Though strictly not a medical drama, fans will appreciate the chaotic aspect of running a clinic.

5) Doctor Odyssey (2024)

Doctor Odyssey is a series based on a medical team in the ocean (Image via ABC)

Doctor Odyssey is a medical procedural drama written by Ryan Murphy and Jon Robin Baitz. It stars Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman, the lead character. He has been appointed on a luxury cruise ship, The Odyssey. The story revolves around a team of doctors on this ship as they solve unique medical cases involving travelers and crew alike.

With one season out on September 26, 2024, and eight episodes already out, this series has a high potential to be on the list of medical drama fans.

6) Hawthorne (2009)

The cast of Hawthorne, including Jada Pinkett Smith (Image via Apple TV)

Starring Jada Pinkett Smith and Micheal Vartan, Hawthorne is a medical drama written by John Masius. Christina Hawthorne, played by Jada, is a disciplined chief nursing officer in Richmond, Virginia, who is passionate about her work. The story revolves around her and Dr. Tom, who becomes a potential love interest.

Hawthorne ran for three seasons and 30 episodes. The series won two awards, including an Image Award and a Vision Award.

7) Remedy (2014)

A still from Remedy (Image via Apple TV)

Remedy is another medical drama that stars Dillon Casey as the lead actor, a medical school dropout. It has an ensemble cast, including Sarah Allen, Sara Canning, and Enrico Colantoni. After its release in February 2014, Remedy was renewed for a second season, after which it was canceled.

The series introduces a different view of the medical world - the perspective of a medical school dropout working as a porter in a hospital.

8) The Pitt (2025)

A still from The Pitt (Image via Max)

The Pitt is an American medical drama released on Max in January 2025. It is an intense hour-by-hour coverage of a 15-hour ER shift in a Pittsburgh hospital. The main character is Dr. Micheal Rabinavitch, a senior doctor presiding over the shift. His contemporary, Dr. Heather, clashes with him frequently.

Starring Noah Wyle and Tracy Ifeachor in lead roles, The Pitt will be released fully by March 13, 2025, with episodes getting launched weekly. The serious documentation of a hospital shift, with a gritty, realistic view, will appeal to medical drama fans.

Apart from these series, some more titles like 3 lbs, MDs, Presidio Med, and Trapper John, M.D., and House, M.D. are also worthwhile watches.

