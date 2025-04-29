Where was How I Met Your Mother filmed? All filming locations explored

Among the most iconic sitcoms of the 21st century is How I Met Your Mother. First released on September 19, 2005, the series drew viewers from the pilot episode with its funny scenes and moving narrative. The show revolved around Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) as he tells his kids about how he met their mother (Cristin Milioti). It also closely explores the life of his close-knit circle of friends — Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel), Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan), Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders), and the famous Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris).

Created by Craig Thomas and Carter Bays, How I Met Your Mother lasted for nine triumphant seasons and a total of 208 episodes, ending on March 31, 2014. The show gained recognition for its running humor, emotional depth, and deft story turns. Though set in New York City, much of the beauty of How I Met Your Mother came to life in filming sites distant from the Big Apple.

All the places that brought How I Met Your Mother to life

1) 20th Century Fox Studios – Los Angeles, California

At the CBS 2013 Upfront Presentation (Image via Getty)

Although How I Met Your Mother is set in New York City, most of the show was filmed at 20th Century Fox Studios in Los Angeles. Stage 22 became the heart of the production. It housed key sets like Ted and Marshall's apartment, Robin's newsroom, and the ever-iconic MacLaren’s Pub. Using a soundstage gave the crew complete control over lighting, weather, and sound. It also made switching between different periods in Ted’s story easy without moving locations.

The series used a lot of flashbacks and flash-forwards, making this kind of flexibility essential for the filming and the plotline. Although most of the show was shot in the 20th Century Fox Studios, the pilot was filmed at CBS Radford.

2) MacLaren’s Pub – Inspired by McGee’s Pub, New York City

How I Met Your Mother (Image via Getty)

More than just a hang-out, MacLaren's Pub represents the friendship of the tight circle throughout How I Met Your Mother. Although the pub was made within 20th Century Fox Studios, its idea originated in a genuine New York City tavern. The creative source came from McGee's Pub, 240 West 55th Street. Often visiting McGee's during their early years, Craig Thomas and Carter Bays sought a similar environment for their series. The similarities are clear-cut: dark wood decor, cosy booths, and the recognizable coziness MacLaren's radiates.

3) New York City – on-location scenes

At the 2012 Winter TCA Tour (Image via Getty)

Even though the series was primarily filmed in California, the production team traveled to New York City for specific establishing shots. Quick glimpses of Central Park, the Empire State Building, and Times Square appear throughout the series to reinforce the setting. These real-world shots helped ground the show and made it feel authentic. Ted’s romantic walks, Robin’s news reporting scenes, and the group’s New Year’s Eve adventures all needed the lively, urban backdrop that only NYC could provide.

4) Downtown Los Angeles – New York City stand-in

How I Met Your Mother (Image via Disney+)

Many of the street scenes were filmed in downtown Los Angeles. Producers used filming techniques, New York taxi props, and specific angles to replicate the Manhattan streetscape. Whether Ted was hailing a cab, Barney was pulling off a ridiculous stunt, or the gang was wandering after a night at MacLaren’s, many of these street moments were carefully staged in LA. With the right touch of cinematography and production design, downtown LA became a convincing double for NYC's bustling avenues.

5) Westside Pavilion – Los Angeles, California

Robin Sparkles (Image via Disney+)

Scenes such as Ted awkwardly running into an ex or Lily navigating tight budgets played out against the polished backdrop of the Pavilion. It was a perfect choice, offering a range of stores and layouts without the challenge of shooting in busy Manhattan shopping districts.

How I Met Your Mother expertly depicted New York City even though it was shot on soundstages in Los Angeles. At every turn, the program's artistic vision shone through, from the meticulous sets of 20th Century Fox Studios to the Manhattan-themed streets of downtown Los Angeles.

You can stream the series on Hulu, Disney+, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

