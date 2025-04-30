7 movies to watch if you liked The Core

The Core, released in 2003, is a thrilling disaster movie that follows a team of scientists who are compelled to the Earth's center to restart the planet's core again, which has mysteriously stopped rotating.

This life-threatening mission becomes humanity's only hope of preventing any catastrophic electromagnetic disaster from destroying life on Earth.

With its blend of graphic special effects, adrenaline-pumping adventure, and a team of scientists working on a deadline, The Core has become a favorite disaster movie for many viewers.

The Core combines elements of science fiction, natural disaster, and adventure genres, exploring themes of sacrifice, humanity's resilience, and teamwork in the face of global chaos.

The film features a classic Mission: Impossible setting in which experts must enter an inhabitable environment to save the world.

For fans who enjoyed The Core's combination of scientific intrigue and action-filled adventure, films like Armageddon, The Day After Tomorrow, Deep Impact, and 2012 will keep them hooked to the screen and on the edge of their seat.

1) Armageddon

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

When NASA finds a giant asteroid on its way to collide with Earth, it hires a team of professionals to drill the asteroid's core.

The team is managed by Harry Stamper (portrayed by Bruce Willis) to land on the asteroid, drill into its surface, and detonate a nuclear bomb to break it apart.

Like The Core, Armageddon features a specialized group of people on a dangerous mission to save humanity, combined with emotional sacrifices and surprising disaster sequences.

This movie features everyday heroes embarking on a mission to handle extreme environments while meeting a deadline to save the planet.

Both films balance scientific events and notions (however dramatized) with character-led storytelling and impressive visual effects that display Earth in peril.

This movie is available on Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime.

2) The Day After Tomorrow

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

When a series of extreme weather events indicates the start of a new ice age, climate expert Jack Hall (portrayed by Dennis Quaid) takes on a harrowing journey across the USA to reach his son (portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal), who is stuck in New York.

This disaster saga features a global crisis caused by sudden climate changes, with engaging visual effects showing the destruction of classic landmarks.

Like The Core, The Day After Tomorrow emphasizes a scientist whose warnings go unheard until it's almost too late.

Both films take factual scientific theories and dramatize them for entertainment while exploring how humanity might potentially respond to a global environmental calamity. This film is available on Hulu.

3) Deep Impact

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

The film's premise follows a meteor discovered by scientists that is about to collide with the surface of Earth. Following the discovery, a team of astronauts attempted to destroy the danger before it caused human extinction.

The movie follows various storylines, from the astronauts' venture to the citizens' dilemma as they prepare for possible doom.

The Core shares various themes with this movie, including the race against time to stop the global calamity.

Both movies explore how society might react to an impending doom, from government retaliation to individual stories. The movies are available on streaming platforms like Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video.

4) 2012

A still frame from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

When scientists learn that the Earth's core is heating due to solar radiation, they predict that a chaotic event might follow, potentially causing the extinction of humans.

Writer Jackson Curtis ( portrayed by John Cusack) struggles to save his loved ones as the world falls apart due to massive tsunamis, volcanic eruptions, and earthquakes.

The Core fans will recognize familiar themes in 2012's approach to global calamity, including peculiar scientific concepts used as a backdrop for spectacular wrecking sequences.

This film is available on Amazon Prime.

5) Sunshine

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

In a future where our sun is dying, a crew of astronauts is sent on a difficult mission to rekindle the star with a massive nuclear process. As they travel toward the sun, psychological struggle arises, and they learn the fate of a past failed mission.

This visually appealing sci-fi thriller, like The Core, combines hard science fiction with psychological horror sequences.

The Core shares Sunshine's storyline of a specialized team taking over a suicide mission to save Earth from extinction. The Core and this movie explore the psychological trouble such missions take on their crews and feature engaging visuals of rarely seen environmental events.

The film Sunshine is available on Amazon Prime Video.

6) Interstellar

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

This Christopher Nolan film is one of the most classic and beloved science fiction movies for film enthusiasts.

When Earth faces environmental destruction, a team of astronauts travels through a wormhole near Saturn to find a new home for humans to start life.

The mission delves into the discovery of strange new worlds while dealing with the phenomenon of time dilation that complicates their relationships with those left behind on Earth.

Fans of The Core will appreciate Interstellar's combination of scientific concepts with thrilling storytelling. Both films feature teams of scientists venturing into unknown landmarks to save humanity, though Interstellar takes a more thought-provoking, philosophical approach.

This film is available on Amazon Prime.

7) San Andreas

A still from the trailer of the movie (Image via Amazon Prime)

When a line of massive earthquakes creates destruction across California, rescue helicopter pilot Ray Gaines (portrayed by Dwayne Johnson) must embark on a rescue mission to save his estranged spouse and daughter.

This disaster film, like The Core, emphasizes visual destruction along the San Andreas fault line and one family's attempt to reunite amid the chaos.

The Core viewers will find familiar concepts in San Andreas' approach to geological disaster, though on a more specific local scale. Both films feature compelling destruction sequences and heroes using their wit and knowledge to navigate dangerous situations.

The Core and San Andreas blend scientific concepts with science fiction elements, creating tension in which characters must use their strengths to survive seemingly impossible circumstances.

These were some engaging and action-packed films, like The Core, based on geographical chaos and circumstances. In the comment section, let us know which one you like the most.

