5 surprising plot twists from Ginny & Georgia season 3

Ginny & Georgia creators Sarah Lampert and team are known to pull the rug from under fans' feet when they're least expecting it. Over three seasons, the Netflix drama has provided many plot twists nobody saw coming—from Georgia's murky past to the mother-daughter duo's questionable decisions after arriving at Wellsbury, Massachusetts.

The story picks up from where it left off in season 2, with Georgia's impending trial for Tom's murder. With every evidence stacked against her, it's a miracle in the form of a plot twist that saves her from imprisonment. Romance blossoms, Ginny and Georgia's relationship hits turbulence, and one final surprise sets up the storyline for season 4 perfectly.

Here are the 5 most surprising plot twists from Ginny & Georgia season 3.

Disclaimer: All opinions in this article belong to the writer. Spoilers ahead.

Trending

Exclusive preview to the hottest show this season RIGHT HERE.

Ginny & Georgia season 3: Twists that fans didn't see coming

1) Ginny's relationship with Marcus and Wolfe in Ginny & Georgia

Ty Doran plays Wolfe on the show (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

With Ginny going through the side effects of her mother's trial, she has nobody to turn to but Marcus, the only person who knows her secrets. After breaking up last season because of his mental health issues, the couple admits to still being in love with each other. The two kiss, but Marcus doesn't remember due to his troubles with alcohol, and they eventually decide to stay apart.

Ginny runs away from the murder trial and the media frenzy, straight into his arms to escape, and the two bond. In a plot twist, it is revealed that Ginny is pregnant after spending a night with Wolfe. She decides not to go through with the pregnancy, causing Wolfe to react poorly, and their rendezvous comes to an end. However, the pregnancy scare reminds fans of Ginny mirroring Georgia's path.

2) Zion turns on Georgia

Zion calls CPS to investigate Georgia and take the children away (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

In one of the most heartbreaking episodes of Ginny & Georgia season 3, Gil gets to Zion, and the pair decides that Ginny and Austin are unsafe with Georgia as the murder trial progresses. After watching Zion strongly support Georgia in the past, no matter what she did, it's shocking for fans to see him turn against her.

Zion calls Child Protective Services and takes the kids away from Georgia, placing Austin with his abusive dad, Gil. This earns him wrath from both his daughter, Ginny, and a visibly distraught Georgia. The move comes out of nowhere, adding another layer of trauma and heartbreak to the Miller family.

3) Georgia's love life is a whole plot twist in season 3

Georgia reconnects with Joe, and her marriage to Paul ends (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Between the murder trial, Joe's affair with the victim's widow, and Georgia marrying Paul after admitting she has lingering feelings for Joe, it's safe to say that things between the pair are awkward. But when Joe realizes that Georgia didn't give up his affair with Cynthia at the trial, he reconciles with her. After three seasons of waiting, Ginny & Georgia fans get to witness the duo finally give in to their feelings.

On the other hand, Paul has an existential crisis after learning about Georgia's past (the full version). Instead of supporting his wife, he chooses his reputation as the Mayor, and moves out of their home. His last straw—when Georgia lies about Ginny's pregnancy results as her own to get him to stay.

The moment he finds out the truth, Paul runs out of Georgia's life and their marriage, but not before imploding and accusing her of using him and ruining his career.

4) Austin's shocking lie on the witness stand

Ginny manipulates Austin to lie on the stand (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

Ginny & Georgia season 3 episode 9, titled It's Time For My Solo, throws the biggest plot twist that the Netflix show has seen so far: Austin lying in front of an entire court that he witnessed his father, Gil, murder Tom—not his mother. Everyone in the courtroom starts gasping. But what makes it even more shocking is how Austin got there. A sinister smile from Ginny tells fans the full story.

In an to save her mother, who seemed to have given up and accepted her fate, Ginny goes full on Georgia and blackmails Cynthia about her affair with Joe. She throws in claims of CCTV footage showing her affair for good measure. She also pushes Austin to lie on the stand and nudge suspicion towards Gil. In the end, it is revealed that there was no CCTV footage, just Ginny's manipulation.

After years of Georgia trying to protect her children, especially Ginny, from becoming like her, this season sees Ginny crossing the line over to the other side.

5) Is Georgia actually pregnant?

Georgia might be pregnant, and fans don't know who the father is (Image via YouTube/Netflix)

After the whole escapade with Ginny's pregnancy test and Georgia lying about it being hers, Ginny & Georgia season 3 ends with the latter drinking milk, something she claims to do only when she's pregnant. This mild cliffhanger is an ironic plot twist to end the season.

Fans speculate who the father could be. Is it Paul who finally snapped and left Georgia? Or is it Joe, the man who accepted Georgia after knowing the whole truth about her past? Things get even more interesting because Georgia told Joe she needed some time to focus on the kids before romance.

The only way to find answers is to wait for Ginny & Georgia season 4.

The show has delivered surprises every step of the way. Even its side plots, which includes Abby contemplating her sexuality, and Marcus going through mental health issues and showing signs of alcoholism, the series has approached plot twists with a purpose.

Watch all episodes of Ginny & Georgia only on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pooja Kumar Pooja Kumar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a bachelor's degree in Electronic Media, which deepened her understanding of the entertainment industry.



With over six years of experience, Pooja has worked as a copywriter at Social Panga and as a part-time editor and social media manager at Revolutionaries. She has won five awards for best digital marketing campaigns during her tenure at Social Panga.



Pooja is passionate about crafting engaging and relatable content. She believes in thorough research and ethical reporting, ensuring accuracy by cross-referencing multiple reputable sources. She also avoids reliance on AI-generated material, preferring an authentic and personal writing style.



A devoted fan of the K-pop group Seventeen, Pooja admires their amazing performances, kindness, and humor. One of her most cherished memories is traveling to Bangkok in December 2023 to experience their live concert with thousands of fans, a moment she would relive if given the chance to travel back in time. Beyond writing, Pooja enjoys weightlifting, boxing, yoga, and reading. She also finds joy in watching K-dramas, listening to music, and the occasional nap. Know More