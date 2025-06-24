Olympo season 2 may be a possibility after the series ended with unanswered questions 

Olympo is a Spanish-language teen sports drama series created and written by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet, and Ibai Abad. It was released on Netflix on June 20, 2025.
The series revolves around a group of teenage athletes at the prestigious Pirineos Center of High Performance, known for training high-achieving athletes. However, to pursue glory and lucrative sponsorship deals with big brands, some individuals begin using performance enhancement drugs.
Netflix hasn't officially renewed the series for a second season yet. However, there is a high probability of the show's return, given how the season finale ended.
The series is produced by Zeta Producciones with Ruben Goldfarb, Antonio Asensio, and Xavier Toll serving as producers. It stars Clara Galle, Nira Oshaia, Agustín Della Corte, Nuno Gallego, and María Romanillos in prominent roles.
Olympo hasn't been officially renewed by Netflix for another season as of yet. However, the streaming platform often takes several weeks before confirming renewals. Many factors, such as viewership, critics' consensus, and the buzz around the project, will be taken into consideration before the fate of the sports drama is sealed.
However, fans are hopeful for a second season as the finale of the eight-episode first season ended with several unfinished business. The tense competition and its fallout have left several unanswered questions about the elite training center and the mysterious brand that encouraged doping among young athletes.
What is Olympo about?
At the Pirineos Center of High Performance, the country's top athletes train to achieve their Olympic dream. One of them is Amaia, the tough captain of the national artistic swimming team, who is harder on herself than anyone else. When her best friend, Núria, unexpectedly surpasses her, Amaia comes face-to-face with the troubling reality of athletes using drugs to enhance their performance.
The ambitious and competitive young athletes now must make the daunting moral choice between using drugs or letting years of relentless dedication and physical sacrifice go in vain. The series explores the intense pressures, fierce rivalries, moral ambiguities, and shocking secrets that lie beneath the polished surface of Olympic dreams.
The official synopsis of the series, as per Netflix, reads:
"When a swimmer collapses at a high-performance sports center, Amaia investigates the extreme risks her fellow athletes are taking to feed their ambition."
Who is in the cast of Olympo?
Below is the list of actors and the roles they play in Olympo:
- Clara Galle as Amaia Olaberria
- Nira Oshaia as Zoe Moral
- Agustín Della Corte as Roque Pérez
- Nuno Gallego as Cristian Delallve
- María Romanillos as Núria Bórges
- Andy Duato as Renata Aguilera
- Najwa Khliwa as Fátima Amazian
- Juan Perales as Sebas Sendón
- Martí Cordero as Charlie Lago
- Jesús Rubio as Iker Delallave
- Melina Matthews as Jana Castro
- Vicenta N'Dongo as Isabel Durán
- Alexandra Prokhorova as Svetlana Rominova
- Mario de la Rosa as Javier Montes
- Juan López-Tagle as Jacobo Fuentes
- Nicolás Furtado as Hugo Teixeira
- Chos as Pepa Gracia
- Gleb Abrosimov as Diego Sorokov
- Alberto Ávila as Miqui
- Laura Moray as Jennifer Pina
- Laura Ubach as Peque
- Nerea Mazo as Claudia Tur
