Netflix’s Olympo: Full list of cast and characters explored

Olympo is a Spanish-language drama series that is slated to release on June 20, 2025, on Netflix. Featuring eight episodes, the series is written by Ibai Abad, Laia Foguet, and Jan Matheu. Abad has also directed the episodes along with Daniel Barone, Ana Vázquez, and Marçal Forés. Antonio Asensio serves as the show's producer, and Ruben Goldfarb is the executive producer.
The teen sports drama is led by Clara Galle, who plays Amaia, captain of the national synchronized swimming team. It focuses on the highly competitive athletes at the Pirineos High Performance Center and explores their personal dynamics as they will stop at nothing to achieve their goals.
The show's official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:
"When a swimmer collapses at a high-performance sports center, Amaia investigates the extreme risks her fellow athletes are taking to feed their ambition."
Clara Galle, Agustín Della Corte, and others star in Olympo
1) Clara Galle as Amaia Olaberria
Amaia is the show's protagonist and captain of the national synchronized swimming team. Her steely determination and uncompromising attitude cause friction with her teammates.
Clara Galle's television appearances include Raising Voices, The Head, and The Boarding School: Las Cumbres. In 2022, she played Raquel Mendoza in the romantic drama film Through My Window, opposite Julio Peña's Ares Hidalgo. Clara reprised her role in the sequels Through My Window: Across the Sea (2023) and Through My Window: Looking at You (2024).
2) María Romanillos as Nuria Bórges
In Olympo, Nuria Bórges is Amaia's best friend and teammate in the swimming team. However, their friendship gets strained after Núria surpasses her, causing Amaia to suspect her friend of using performance-enhancing drugs.
María Romanillos is a Spanish actress who made her feature film debut in The Consequences in 2021. She went on to star in films like Staring at Strangers, 13 Exorcisms, La casa, Norbert(a), and El cuento del lobo. On television, her first role was playing Lucía Osorio in the police drama series Riot Police (Antidisturbios). She also played Bea in the Spanish sci-fi series Paradise from 2021 to 2022.
3) Nuno Gallego as Cristian Delallave
Nuno Gallego plays Cristian Delallave, a rugby player and Amaia's boyfriend in the Netflix series.
Before Olympo, Gallego played Hector Krawietz in season 8 of the teen drama series Elite in 2024. The same year, he had a seven-episode arc in the crime thriller series Gangs of Galicia as Marco. The 23-year-old star is also remembered for starring as Dario in the musical series UPA Next and its sequel UPA Next Stories.
4) Agustín Della Corte as Roque Pérez
Roque Pérez is the captain of the rugby team and Christian's best friend.
Agustín Della Corte is a former professional Uruguayan rugby player and actor. He gained prominence by playing Antonio 'Tintín' Vizintín in the survival drama film Society of the Snow in 2023. The 27-year-old actor also starred in the drama film Linda in 2024 and The Papeles in 2025.
The remaining cast members of Olympo are listed below:
- Martí Cordero as Charly Lago
- Nira Oshaia as Zoe Moral
- Laura Ubach as Peque
- Najwa Khliwa as Fátima Amazian
- Juan Perales as Sebas Senghor
- Alexandra Prokhorova as Svetlana
- Juan López-Tagle as Jacobo Fuentes
- Melina Matthews as Jana Castro
- Mario de la Rosa as Javier Montes
- Laura Moray as Jennifer Pina
- Nerea Mazo as Claudia Tur
- Arlette Torres as Madre de Zoe
- Christian López Lamelas as Agente Zoe
- Iván López as Agente Persigue Zoe 1
- Ignacio Visca as Corresponsal
- Esteban Balbi as Presentador Luis
- Sergi Mozo as Cruz
- Andy Duato
- Vicenta N'Dongo
- Marta Larralde
- Luis Choro
- Sergio Álvarez
- Carlota Gurpegui
All episodes of Olympo will be available exclusively on Netflix.