Netflix’s Olympo: Full list of cast and characters explored

Olympo is a Spanish-language drama series that is slated to release on June 20, 2025, on Netflix. Featuring eight episodes, the series is written by Ibai Abad, Laia Foguet, and Jan Matheu. Abad has also directed the episodes along with Daniel Barone, Ana Vázquez, and Marçal Forés. Antonio Asensio serves as the show's producer, and Ruben Goldfarb is the executive producer.

The teen sports drama is led by Clara Galle, who plays Amaia, captain of the national synchronized swimming team. It focuses on the highly competitive athletes at the Pirineos High Performance Center and explores their personal dynamics as they will stop at nothing to achieve their goals.

The show's official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"When a swimmer collapses at a high-performance sports center, Amaia investigates the extreme risks her fellow athletes are taking to feed their ambition."

Trending

Clara Galle, Agustín Della Corte, and others star in Olympo

1) Clara Galle as Amaia Olaberria

An image of Clara Galle from the Netflix series Olympo (Image via Instagram/ @zetastudiosprod)

Amaia is the show's protagonist and captain of the national synchronized swimming team. Her steely determination and uncompromising attitude cause friction with her teammates.

Clara Galle's television appearances include Raising Voices, The Head, and The Boarding School: Las Cumbres. In 2022, she played Raquel Mendoza in the romantic drama film Through My Window, opposite Julio Peña's Ares Hidalgo. Clara reprised her role in the sequels Through My Window: Across the Sea (2023) and Through My Window: Looking at You (2024).

2) María Romanillos as Nuria Bórges

María Romanillos as seen in an Instagram picture from June 2025 (Image via Instagram/ @maria.romanillos)

In Olympo, Nuria Bórges is Amaia's best friend and teammate in the swimming team. However, their friendship gets strained after Núria surpasses her, causing Amaia to suspect her friend of using performance-enhancing drugs.

María Romanillos is a Spanish actress who made her feature film debut in The Consequences in 2021. She went on to star in films like Staring at Strangers, 13 Exorcisms, La casa, Norbert(a), and El cuento del lobo. On television, her first role was playing Lucía Osorio in the police drama series Riot Police (Antidisturbios). She also played Bea in the Spanish sci-fi series Paradise from 2021 to 2022.

3) Nuno Gallego as Cristian Delallave

Nuno Gallego (center) as seen in the sports drama series Olympo (Image via Instagram/ @zetastudiosprod)

Nuno Gallego plays Cristian Delallave, a rugby player and Amaia's boyfriend in the Netflix series.

Before Olympo, Gallego played Hector Krawietz in season 8 of the teen drama series Elite in 2024. The same year, he had a seven-episode arc in the crime thriller series Gangs of Galicia as Marco. The 23-year-old star is also remembered for starring as Dario in the musical series UPA Next and its sequel UPA Next Stories.

4) Agustín Della Corte as Roque Pérez

Agustín Della Corte as seen in the Netflix series Olympo (Image via Instagram/ @zetastudiosprod)

Roque Pérez is the captain of the rugby team and Christian's best friend.

Agustín Della Corte is a former professional Uruguayan rugby player and actor. He gained prominence by playing Antonio 'Tintín' Vizintín in the survival drama film Society of the Snow in 2023. The 27-year-old actor also starred in the drama film Linda in 2024 and The Papeles in 2025.

The remaining cast members of Olympo are listed below:

Martí Cordero as Charly Lago

Nira Oshaia as Zoe Moral

Laura Ubach as Peque

Najwa Khliwa as Fátima Amazian

Juan Perales as Sebas Senghor

Alexandra Prokhorova as Svetlana

Juan López-Tagle as Jacobo Fuentes

Melina Matthews as Jana Castro

Mario de la Rosa as Javier Montes

Laura Moray as Jennifer Pina

Nerea Mazo as Claudia Tur

Arlette Torres as Madre de Zoe

Christian López Lamelas as Agente Zoe

Iván López as Agente Persigue Zoe 1

Ignacio Visca as Corresponsal

Esteban Balbi as Presentador Luis

Sergi Mozo as Cruz

Andy Duato

Vicenta N'Dongo

Marta Larralde

Luis Choro

Sergio Álvarez

Carlota Gurpegui

All episodes of Olympo will be available exclusively on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepti Sequeira Deepti is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. She comes with more than 6 years of experience in the creative writing field and has written extensively for the entertainment and travel domains.



She holds a degree in Chemistry, but her true interest always lay in the creative field. A passion for reading from a young age fueled her desire to make a career change later in life and take up writing as her profession.



Apart from reading, her hobbies include watching movies, listening to music, and going to the beach. In her free time, she can be found looking up reviews of new and old films to add to her watchlist. She also enjoys watching foreign language films that help expand her knowledge base regarding different cultures around the world.



Asked to describe herself, she would promptly mention that she is a die-hard Swiftie and enjoys nothing more than listening to Taylor Swift songs on loop while writing. Know More