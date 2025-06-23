What role does Juan Perales play in Olympo? Details explored

Olympo is a Spanish teen drama series that premiered on Netflix on June 20, 2025. The series is created and written by Jan Matheu, Ibai Abad, and Laia Foguet. It features eight episodes, directed by Abad, Ana Vázquez, Daniel Barone, and Marçal Forés. Antonio Asensio is the producer of the series, while Ruben Goldfarb and Xavier Toll serve as executive producers.

The sports drama series centers on the highly competitive athletes attending the Pirineos Center of High Performance training school. Played by Clara Galle, Nuno Gallego, Nira Oshaia, Agustín Della Corte, Juan Perales, and others, these young athletes strive to secure a sponsorship deal with the renowned fashion brand Olympo.

Perales stars as Sebas Sendón, a member of the rugby team who has a romantic relationship with fellow teammate Roque Pérez (Agustín Della Corte).

The show's official synopsis, as per Netflix, reads:

"When a swimmer collapses at a high-performance sports center, Amaia investigates the extreme risks her fellow athletes are taking to feed their ambition."

A look at Juan Perales's role in Olympo

An image of Juan Perales and Nuno Gallego from Olympo (Image via Instagram/@juaanperales)

Juan Perales's character, Sebas Sendón, is a member of the rugby team at the Pirineos Center of High Performance. He is gay but struggles to accept his s*xual orientation due to the homophobic attitude prevalent at the training center. Despite his attempts to preserve his image as a straight guy, Sebas falls for the team's captain, Roque Pérez (Agustín Della Corte), who is openly gay.

However, Roque becomes the subject of scrutiny when photos of him kissing another guy are made public. As a result, he faces discrimination from the organization, his teammates, and even his coach, who demotes him and hands the captaincy to Charlie Lago (Martí Cordero), Sebas's best friend.

Roque is benched during an important match his team needs to win to qualify for the tournament, but he is brought in as a substitute and leads his team to victory. However, his popularity leads the organization to use his gay identity to boost the training center's public image. He eventually manipulates Sebas into filming a kiss between them for a documentary about the HPC Pyrenees under false pretenses.

Sebas gets furious over the kiss becoming public and outing him as gay. Following the incident, Sebas and Roque break up. But Roque realizes his mistake and makes amends with Sebas, with the two resuming their relationship by the end of the season.

Juan Perales has starred in other hit Spanish shows

Juan Perales is a Spanish actor and model. He made his acting debut in 2024 with a two-episode arc in the comedy series 4 estrellas. The series features an ensemble cast starring Dafne Fernández, Marta Aledo, David Lorente, Rosario Pardo, Antonio Molero, Ana Jara, Belén Écija, Álvaro Fontalba, Carolina Rubio, and more.

The same year, he had a guest starring role as Bernat in season 8 of the hit erotic thriller series Elite. Created by Darío Madrona and Carlos Montero, the series features Omar Ayuso, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Valentina Zenere, Arón Piper, André Lamoglia, Claudia Salas, and Mina El Hammani, among others.

Furthermore, his Olympo co-star Nuno Gallego, who plays the rugby player Cristian Delallve in the Netflix series, also appeared in season 8 of Elite as Hector Krawietz.

Viewers can stream all episodes of Olympo on Netflix.

