6 dark shows and documentaries to watch if you liked Sin City Gigolo

Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas is a documentary-style murder mystery miniseries released on March 4, 2025, on Paramount+, Hulu, and Prime Video. The three-part show is based on a murder committed by a cast member of a show called Gigolos in 2020. It goes through the events of the murder and showcases the lives of the victim and the perpetrator.

For viewers who recently binged on Sin City Gigolo and are looking to explore further in the genre, the following list is all they need.

The Tinder Swindler, The Keepers, and four more shows and documentaries similar to Sin City Gigolo

1) Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal - Netflix

A still from Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, showcasing the Murdaugh family. (Image via Netflix)

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal is a murder documentary series released on Netflix in 2023. It follows the Murdaugh family, particularly Alex Murdaugh, who was given two life sentences in 2023 for the murder of his wife and son in South Carolina.

The true crime documentary begins with the wrongful death of Mallory Beach. As the episodes progress, there are various dark discoveries in the Murdaugh family, including corruption, embezzlement, murders, and more.

The show is divided into two seasons, each with three episodes. Viewers who recently finished watching Sin City Gigolo will find this one to be a memorable watch.

2) The Tinder Swindler - Netflix

A poster for The Tinder Swinder. (Image via Netflix)

The Tinder Swindler is another true crime documentary released in 2022 exclusively on Netflix. The plot revolves around an Israeli man named Shimon Hayut, who presents himself as Simon Leviev to his victims on the dating app. Directed by Felicity Morris, the film shows how he essentially ran a Ponzi scheme built on lies and emotional manipulation.

According to The Tinder Swindler, Hayut charmed women he met on Tinder with his pretentious lavish lifestyle only to inform them later that he had been attacked. On this pretext, he would extort money from his victims and never meet them again.

Viewers who have watched Sin City Gigolo will like this documentary for its relevance in modern times.

3) Wild Wild Country - Netflix

A still from the documentary series Wild Wild West. (Image via Netflix)

Wild Wild Country is a documentary series released exclusively on Netflix in March 2018. It focuses on the Indian guru Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, who also went by the more popular moniker of Osho. His assistant Ma Anand Sheela's presence is highlighted throughout its runtime, as they build a community of followers in Oregon.

As Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh's community grew stronger, the residents in the desert near them became increasingly suspicious of their activities and their lifestyle. His followers were accused of influencing local elections and wiretapping among other charges.

Fans of Sin City Gigolo will appreciate this series for all its found-footage filmography.

4) The Keepers - Netflix

A sill from Keepers, showcasing Catherine Cesnik (Image via Netflix)

Keepers is a 2017 murder mystery released on Netflix and directed by Ryan White. The seven-episode documentary series details the events around the murder of nun Catherine Cesnik in 1969.

Cesnik was a teacher in an all-girls high school, and Keepers showcases her students' statements about her murder. According to the documentary, the students believe her death was the result of a cover-up because she suspected a priest in the school of sexual abuse.

Viewers who watched Sin City Gigolo will find this documentary gripping because of the suspenseful treatment of the subject.

5) The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst - Max, Apple TV

A poster for The Jinx. (Image via HBO)

The Jinx is a true crime documentary series released under HBO Documentary Films in February 2015.

With two seasons and a total of 12 episodes, The Jinx explores the life of Robert Durst, son of a New York real estate mogul and a convicted murderer. The series is written and directed by Andrew Jarecki, who also directed All Good Things, which was based on Robert Durst's life.

Following the release of the first season in 2015, which included interviews with Durst himself, the second season was released in April 2024, with new data.

Fans of true crime, docuseries, and murder mysteries who have also watched Sin City Gigolo will find this story fascinating because of the research involved.

6) Making a Murderer - Netflix

A still from Making a Murderer. (Image via Netflix)

Making a Murderer is an American true-crime documentary series written and directed by Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos. The focus of the series is Steven Avery from Wisconsin, who was wrongfully convicted for 18 years for a sexual assault charge and then released in 2003. He was then charged with the murder of Teresa Halbach in 2005 and convicted again.

Making a Murderer explores the events leading up to his second conviction, and the reaction it garnered from the public. The series won four Primetime Emmy Awards in 2016.

Viewers who recently watched Sin City Gigolo will like this docuseries for its deep analysis.

Apart from these titles, some more dark shows and documentaries like Sin City Gigolo include Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer, I'll be Gone in the Dark, and Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey.

