Ironheart: Full list of cast and characters explored 

After joining the cast in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Riri Williams gets her own TV series in Ironheart. Starring Dominique Thorne, the new miniseries is the final installment of Marvel's Phase Five, and it reintroduces Riri's character as the genius inventor who can build a suit that can rival Tony Stark's Iron Man gear.

Set in Chicago after the events of Wakanda Forever, the 6-episode series follows Riri and her quest to build the next iteration of her super-suit. She meets a charming yet mysterious person, whether he's a friend or a foe is still a mystery, who offers her limitless resources for her project.

Besides Thorne's character, there are a few more MCU characters and other new heroes and villains in the story. Find out more about the actors who play them below.

Main cast in Ironheart and the characters they play

Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, aka Ironheart

Dominique Thorne plays Riri (Image via Disney+)

Actress Dominique Thorne was Riri Williams in Wakanda Forever, who helped the Wakandans during the war against the Talokanil. She returns to the title role in Ironheart, but Wakanda is in the past, and she's now in Chicago, using scraps to try to build a new version of her vibranium-inspired suit.

While the series is not Thorne's first MCU appearance, she's relatively new in the acting scene. Her first acting credit, per her IMDb page, was in the 2018 Oscar-winning period drama If Beale Street Could Talk. She was also in Judas and the Black Messiah and Freaky Tales.

Anthony Ramos as Parker Robbins, aka The Hood

Anthony Ramos plays Parker (Image via Disney+)

Singer-actor Anthony Ramos stars in Ironheart as the charming and mysterious Parker Robbins. He's the big bad of the series, a former criminal who gains superpowers and becomes a devoted villain after finding a hood enhanced with dark magic. He initially appears as Riri's ally in the series.

Ramos is a Broadway star who found fame as part of the original cast of the musical Hamilton. He plays the dual role of John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the show, for which he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy. He also appears in A Star is Born, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, and Twisters.

Lyric Ross as Natalie Washington

Lyric Ross plays (Image via Disney+)

BET Awards' YoungStars nominee Lyric Ross joins the Ironheart cast as Natalie Washington. In the comics, she's Riri's childhood best friend who was killed in a drive-by shooting that also killed Riri's father. In the show, Natalie is the AI assistant Riri has created for her armor, although the AI ending up like her late best friend is purely accidental.

Ross is best known for playing Deja Pearson in NBC's Primetime Emmy-winning romantic epic, This Is Us. She also appears in Sirens, Chicago Fire, and Rogers Park.

Alden Ehrenreich as Ezekiel Stane

Alden Ehrenreich plays Zeke (Image via Disney+)

Actor Alden Ehrenreich joins MCU's Ironheart as Riri's friend Ezekiel "Zeke" Stane. He's also tech-savvy with Riri, who will help her create the latest version of her supersuit. Unlike his ruthless character in the comics, who harbors a lot of disdain for Tony Stark, he's a nicer guy in the series.

Ehrenreich had guest-starring roles in Supernatural and CSI: Crime Investigation Unit before making his film debut in Francis Ford Coppola's feature film, Tetro. He was also in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Fair Play, Cocaine Bear, and the Oscar-winning Christopher Nolan film, Oppenheimer.

Manny Montana as Cousin John

Manny Montana plays Cousin John (Image via Disney+)

American actor Manny Montana is Cousin John in the MCU's Ironheart series. He's Parker's cousin, who joins him when he takes possession of the hood and is the first one to approach Riri to join their team. In the comics, his full name is John King.

Montana is famous for playing gang leader Rio in NBC's Good Girls for all four seasons of the series. He can also be seen in various TV shows in starring roles, like in Graceland, Conviction, and Mayans M.C. He also stars in the movies Blackhat and The Mule.

Matthew Elam as Xavier Washington

Matthew Elam plays Xavier (Image via Disney+)

Actor Matthew Elam joins the Ironheart cast as Riri's neighbor and Natalie's grieving brother, Xavier Washington. His character is the MCU's version of Xavier King from the comics, who isn't blood-related to Natalie.

Elam had his breakthrough role by playing Lemuel Cannon in the fourth season of the hit dark comedy series Fargo. After that, he worked on The Many Saints of Newark and Exhibiting Forgiveness and starred as TJ in AMC's legal drama 61st Street.

Shea Couleé as Slug

Shea Couleé plays Slug (Image via Disney+)

Drag superstar Jaren Merrell, aka Shea Couleé, stars in Ironheart as part of Parker's crew, Slug, who is a hacker helping the group break into the homes of Chicago's richest. Couleé said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on June 16, 2025, that Slug was a former drag star.

Couleé is best known for joining RuPaul's Drag Race, especially for winning the fifth All Stars season. After that, he pivoted into acting, and his credits include Finesse and Abbott Elementary.

Supporting cast and characters in Ironheart

Here are the rest of the actors fans can expect to see in the series, along with the characters they are going to portray.

Zoe Terakes as Jeri of the Blood Siblings

Shakira Barrera as Ros of the Blood Siblings

Anji White as Ronnie Williams

Regan Aliyah as Zelma Stanton

Harper Anthony as Landon

Eric André as Rampage

Sonia Denis as Clown

LaRoyce Hawkins as Gary Williams

Tanya Christiansen as Shannon/Heather

Paul Calderon as the CEO of Artworks

Alyse Elna Lewis as the young Riri Williams

Kent Churchill as the young Natalie

Zhaleh as Sheila Zarate

More actors will join the Ironheart cast in episodic roles to add depth to the main characters' stories.

Catch the first three episodes of Ironheart now streaming on Disney+. The next three episodes will drop on the streamer at the same time next Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

