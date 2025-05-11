Bad Thoughts: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The upcoming dark comedy series Bad Thoughts will be released on May 13, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. The series was created by Tom Segura, who leads the cast, and produced by YMH Studios. Each episode features a standalone disturbing story that sees characters face situations where the limits of their decency are tested.

As per the LA Times, Tom revealed in May 2025 that he self-financed and produced the pilot before selling the series to the streaming company. The pilot was already filmed by 2022 and offered to Netflix in 2024, as Tom has good relations with the company.

“Our agents looked at it, and they were like, ‘You have to shop this. We know you can do something with this.’ I was in the middle of my tour at that point, so it wasn’t until 2024 when I was like, OK, we have to get on this,” said Tom.

Netflix immediately approved the series, and two of the original stories were also used.

“It’s six episodes, but we got to use two of the stories that were in the original presentation. Two of the three are in the actual series, and you can tell because I weigh 40 pounds more in them,” continued the creator.

As per IMDb, the dark comedy series, Bad Thoughts, was filmed in Los Angeles, California, USA. The series draws comparisons to Black Mirror and Chappelle’s Show, as it showcases unexpected consequences of seemingly trivial decisions. Details regarding its release, cast, and plot are discussed further in the article.

Bad Thoughts is set to be released exclusively on Netflix

The dark comedy Bad Thoughts is set to be released exclusively on Netflix on May 13, 2025, in the United States of America. The series is set to consist of 6 episodes. The release schedule for the series is as follows:

Episode Number Episode Title Release date and time Release Platform 1 Jobs May 13, 2025, at 12 am PT and 3 am ET Netflix 2 Success May 13, 2025, at 12 am PT and 3 am ET Netflix 3 Family May 13, 2025, at 12 am PT and 3 am ET Netflix 4 Love May 13, 2025, at 12 am PT and 3 am ET Netflix 5 Communication May 13, 2025, at 12 am PT and 3 am ET Netflix 6 Health May 13, 2025, at 12 am PT and 3 am ET Netflix

What is Bad Thoughts all about?

The trailer for Bad Thoughts was released on April 30, 2025, and is available on the official Netflix YouTube channel. The trailer begins with the narrator informing a character named Agent 6 that he has 24 hours to complete the job and not get himself killed. As the agent is about to take out the target with his sniper rifle, a waitress ends up in his crosshairs and is killed accidentally when the shot is fired.

The clip proceeds to show another story where a character, played by Tom, is a global country music superstar who has kidnapped his fans. He keeps them hostage in a small village and makes them share their traumas so he can write his songs. For every idea shared, the hostages are rewarded with something. After showing the release date, the trailer moves on to a teaser of the next story.

The story shows another character, played by Tom, who orders a cold coffee from a barista. After he requests the waiter to make his coffee with less milk, the waiter behaves very rudely, ticking Tom off. While he changes Tom's order in visible frustration, Tom heads to the counter and starts smashing his skull on the counter repeatedly out of anger.

The trailer ends with multiple gory and disturbing scenes from different episodes, which show Tom constantly pushing his ethical boundaries.

Cast and crew members for the series

Rami Hachache, Rosario "Charo" Lazarte, and Tom Segura attend the premiere of Tom Segura's Netflix Series "Bad Thoughts" at Braindead Studios on May 06, 202,5, in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

The dark comedy series Bad Thoughts features Tom Segura in the series as various characters. He has directed, executive-produced, and written multiple episodes. Jeremy Konner, Rami Hachache, Conor Galvin, Craig Gerard, and Matthew Zinman assisted with the script.

Other cast members included in Bad Thoughts are Robert Iler as Evan, Alexis Abrams as Emily, and Arnold Chun as Byung Sung. Dani Hurtado, Kira Spencer Cook, Bob Pack, and Norma Jean feature in the dark comedy series as well.

