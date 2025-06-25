How will Ironheart tie into the MCU’s future as Phase 5 nears its end?

Ironheart premieres on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, exclusively on Disney+. The TV series is the latest from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the final project to wrap up Marvel's Phase 5, the multiverse saga that has been going on since 2023. Phase 5 birthed movies and TV shows like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Loki season 2, Echo, Agatha All Along, Thunderbolts*, and more.

However, the new TV series specifically plays a special role in MCU's future, aka Phase 6, particularly in the much-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday, which would mark the start of the end of MCU's Multiverse Saga.

Ironheart lays the groundwork for Doctor Doom's introduction, and it introduces the spectral magic tech that serves as a precursor to things to come in Doomsday.

In an interview at the Los Angeles premiere of the series, executive producer Ryan Coogler told Deadline all about Ironheart's connection to Avengers: Doomsday. He said:

"We didn't know it was going to be Dr. Doom and the Avengers when we first started, but he's a guy in publishing who's most famous for fusing technology and magic, so it's [Ironheart] a great sample of things that are to come in probably what's going to be the biggest movie in Marvel history."

It's unclear if Riri Williams, who can create a Tony Stark-inspired suit in the series, has a direct connection to Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.), the new Big Bag in the Multiverse Saga. However, the introduction of spectral magic tech in the series serves as the precursor of "things that are to come" as the MCU continues in Phase 6, as Coogler said.

Everything to know about Ironheart

The new Marvel TV series features Dominique Thorne, who plays the lead role of Riri Williams. This is her second time portraying the character, the first being an introduction in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The series takes place after the events of Wakanda Forever, with Riri returning to her hometown of Chicago.

Riri, a genius inventor who studies at MIT, builds a suit of armor inspired by Tony Stark's Iron Man gear. The new series introduces the character of The Hood, aka Parker Robbins, played by Anthony Ramos. He's the one to introduce Riri to the secrets of magic vs. technology. Promotional videos of the series show Riri pitting technology and magic with her magical runes-infused armor.

Ironheart is a 6-episode limited series, with the first three episodes dropping exclusively on Disney+ on Tuesday, June 25, 2025. The last three episodes will arrive after a week, on Tuesday, July 1. Episodes will drop on the streamer around 6:00 pm Pacific or 9:00 pm Eastern Time.

Besides Thorne and Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam, and Anju White will also be in the series, among many others. Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes each direct three episodes of the series. But despite the parallels in Riri and Tony Stark's characters, Robert Downey Jr. is not expected to appear in Ironheart.

Stay tuned for more MCU news and updates as the year progresses.

