“Only he can save Marvel”- Netizens react as Robert Downey Jr. shares a photo from the set of ‘Avengers: Doomsday’

Fans online have reacted to Robert Downey Jr.'s new post from the set of Avengers: Doomsday. The veteran actor shared the post on his Instagram account on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Robert Downey Jr., known for playing Iron Man in the Marvel Universe for about 10 years, is set to return as Dr. Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

On Tuesday, he shared a photo from the movie set, sitting in front of a trailer. In the picture, he was flexing one arm while holding Jeremy Renner’s book My Next Breath in the other — a story about Renner’s recovery from a serious accident in 2023.

The picture also shows a comic poster of Doomsday on the trailer, which reads:

"DO NOT KNOCK. Trust Yourself!"

Downey Jr. captioned the post:

"Reading Renner’s book and feeling stronger already…what a journey to wisdom … very instructive…a must read! @jeremyrenner"

Renner replied to the post, commenting:

"Long way from the ICU…. At least we know how this story ends my brother. Love you 🥰"

People on social media have reacted to this picture from Downey Jr., as one commented on X:

"Only he can save Marvel"

"we will be seated for Doomsday in 2026," another wrote.

"He still looks good," another user tweeted.

"If Hawkeye is in the movie well doom is gonna lose," another wrote.

"THE legend is back—RDJ in action again feels so surreal! Can’t wait to see what Avengers: Doomsday has in store!," another fan commented.

Avengers: Doomsday will release in theaters in May 2026.

Robert Downey Jr.'s fellow Avengers: Doomsday cast members speak at Osaka Comic Con

Marvel Studios Panel At SDCC (Image Source: Getty)

Along with Robert Downey Jr., many cast members for the new Avengers movie have already been confirmed. The likes of Kelsey Grammer, Wyatt Russell, Paul Rudd, and Tom Hiddleston will all feature in the movie.

Osaka Comic Con recently took place from May 2-5. It saw multiple actors speak about their roles in Avengers: Doomsday. Kelsey Grammer, who plays Beast in the MCU, said on a podcast with Rob Lowe (via Comicbook Movie):

"I've had a preliminary introduction to the idea; they're still very secretive about the script."

Meanwhile, Wyatt Russell from The Thunderbolts said:

“Honest to God, I don’t know what I'm doing, I have no clue, I've not read a script."

Alan Cumming, who plays Nightcrawler, spoke about his stunt scenes in the movie, saying:

“They're like, ‘Are you OK? You're really limber.’ When I told them I was 60, they were like, ‘What?!’”

Avengers: Doomsday will also see the return of the Russo Brothers as directors in the MCU. They said in a panel discussion at the Osaka Comic Con:

"Being able to create stories and explore characters within the Marvel Universe fulfilled a life-long dream of ours, and we discovered a powerful connection with audiences in each film that we made. We’re thrilled to collaborate once again with Kevin, Lou and the entire Marvel team to bring this epic adventure in storytelling to new and surprising places for both the fans and ourselves.”

Russo Brothers will also direct Avengers: Secret Wars, which will release in May 2027.

