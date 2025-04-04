7 best Robert Downey Jr. movies and shows to watch in celebration of actor's 60th birthday

After his debut in his father's 1970 movie Pound at age five, Robert Downey Jr. (RDJ) turned into a sensation in Weird Science and Less than Zero before he was recognized for his performance in Chaplin (1992). In 2000, he won a Golden Globe award for the TV show Ally McBeal.

With his movies grossing more than $14 billion globally, Downey is one of the highest-paid actors. He was named by Forbes as the highest-paid actor in Hollywood in 2013-2015 and was included on Time magazine's 100 most influential people on the planet in 2008.

He was nominated for a Golden Globe, a BAFTA, and an Academy Award for his much-lauded performances. Here are seven of Robert Downey Jr.'s best performances highlighted, which show his charm, versatility, and screen presence in celebration of his 60th birthday.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

1) Chaplin (1992)

Chaplin is a biographical comedy-drama movie (Image via Prime Video)

Robert Downey Jr. played the titular role in Richard Attenborough's Chaplin, a biographical comedy-drama about the English comic. The film also starred Marisa Tomei, Dan Aykroyd, Penelope Ann Miller, and Kevin Kline.

Geraldine Chaplin, Chaplin's actual daughter, appears in a cameo, playing Hannah, her grandmother. The screenplay was based on Charlie Chaplin's autobiographical book and on David Robinson's biography, Chaplin: His Life and Art, and was by William Boyd, Bryan Forbes, and William Goldman.

Robert Downey Jr.'s performance as Chaplin was universally praised as natural and understated, bringing the actor's charisma to life flawlessly. It is one of the best of his early works and won him a BAFTA Award and an Academy Award nomination.

Where to watch: Prime Video

2) Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005)

Robert Downey Jr. plays Harry Lockhart, an underage thief (Image via Prime Video)

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang (2005) is a neo-noir black comedy crime film scripted and directed by Shane Black in his directorial debut.

The film features Robert Downey Jr., Val Kilmer, and Michelle Monaghan and is a satirical remake of the classic detective book and loosely based on Brett Halliday's 1941 novel Bodies Are Where You Find Them.

Robert Downey Jr. plays Harry Lockhart, an underage thief caught in a Hollywood casting and a mystery of homicide and identity exchange. Hand in hand with a private detective, "Gay" Perry, Harry lumbers through L.A.'s tough streets in a high-speed crime/comedy mix.

Downey brings wit and charm to Harry Lockhart, blending noir edge with comedic brilliance.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+

3) Tropic Thunder (2008)

A still from Tropic Thunder featuring Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., and Ben Stiller (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Tropic Thunder (2008) is an action-comedy movie directed by and co-written by Ben Stiller, along with Jack Black, Robert Downey Jr., Jay Baruchel, and Brandon T. Jackson.

The movie satirizes Vietnam epics, method acting, and Hollywood by taking a group of egotistical Hollywood thespians to the jungle to obtain an "authentic shot" and finding themselves in the middle of an unintentional war. When everything goes awry, the actors have to put aside their egos and cooperate to survive.

Robert Downey Jr. gives a fearless performance as Kirk Lazarus, an actor so dedicated he undergoes a process to become the character. His performance was universally praised and received an Oscar nomination.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+

4) Iron Man (2008)

The cast of Iron Man (Image via Hotstar)

Iron Man (2008), the Jon Favreau-directed film that launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe, catapulted Robert Downey Jr. into the spotlight playing Tony Stark—an egotistical billionaire inventor and weapons designer genius who described himself as such.

Stark is abducted by terrorists in Afghanistan and severely injured. Applying his knowledge of engineering, he devises an improvised but effective suit of armor to flee from the kidnappers. The experience transforms him dramatically, and he becomes disillusioned with his occupation as a weapons engineer and leads a new life.

And back home, Stark refits his armor and is reborn as Iron Man, discovering a corruption in his company and battling an otherworldly foe.

Downey's acting redefined the template of the superhero and established the tone for the Marvel franchise.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+, Disney+

5) Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law reprise their roles as Holmes and Watson (Image via Apple TV+)

Guy Ritchie directed and co-wrote the action-adventure sequel to Sherlock Holmes (2009), Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011). The film starred Noomi Rapace as Madame Simza "Sim" Heron and Jared Harris as Professor Moriarty, with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law reprising their roles as Holmes and Watson.

Years later, following the first film, based on Conan Doyle's tales, Sherlock Holmes joins forces with Watson and a Romani fortune teller to thwart Moriarty's nefarious plot of bombings and political machinations designed to trigger a worldwide war, which reaches a climax at an international peace conference.

Robert Downey Jr. provides intellect with physical machismo in Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, adding fresh dynamism to the classic detective.

Where to watch: Apple TV+, Prime Video

6) Zodiac (2007)

Zodiac is a mystery thriller based on crime novels (Image via Apple TV+)

Drawn from Robert Graysmith's true crime books on the Zodiac Killer, David Fincher's 2007 thriller Zodiac is a suspenseful thriller. The movie is about the search for the escaped serial killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and early 1970s by sending codes and cryptic letters to the newspapers.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. play the leads in the film. It follows police detective Dave Toschi, cartoonist Robert Graysmith, and journalist Paul Avery as they pursue the crime and criminal.

Downey delivers a powerful performance as Avery, tracking the reporter's gradual fall into fear and despair. The crime is never solved, leaving the haunting mystery and unanswered questions.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Apple TV+, HBO Max

7) Ally McBeal (1997 - 5 seasons)

Calista Flockhart as Ally McBeal (Image via Hulu)

David E. Kelley's legal dramedy Ally McBeal follows Calista Flockhart's character, a young lawyer, as she develops her career and manages the peculiar dynamics at the Boston law firm Cage and Fish.

The show largely relies on humor, fantasy scenes, and the complicated and personal lives of its protagonists while being based in the legal field.

In season 4, Downey made his debut as Larry Paul, Ally's enchanting and vivacious love interest. His portrayal, which received international acclaim and a Golden Globe, gave the romantic plots of the program more emotional depth.

Where to watch: Disney+, Prime Video, Hulu, Apple TV+

Whether playing eccentric detectives, flawed heroes, or sharp-witted lovers, Robert Downey Jr. brings undeniable charisma to every role.

