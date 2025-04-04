"Nostalgia's hitting hard!" — The first trailer for Phineas and Ferb brings childhood memories back among fans

The long-awaited Disney+ series, Phineas and Ferb, is almost here, and so are the childhood memories of millions of fans across the world. The show originally aired for four seasons between 2007 and 2015, and is making a return for two additional seasons in 2025.

The new trailer for Phineas and Ferb was released on April 3, 2025, and fans were hit with nostalgia. Taking to X, one fan said:

"Oh man, nostalgia's hitting hard!"

Some other fans expressed similar sentiments.

"this looks like it was stripped right out of 2010 ong," another fan wrote.

"They’re really running off nostalgia nowadays that’s how you know our 2000s era was goated," another fan mused.

"The way it looks and feels exactly the same as before, i am so ready," another fan added.

Fans continued to claim that the show is still just as good as when it was first aired.

"Childhood just knocked on the door and said ‘We’re back!’" another fan mused.

"it really looks like phineas & ferb never left," another fan wrote.

"Phineas and Ferb was gold back then, I'm sure the new episodes will be fire," another fan added.

According to a Disney press release released on April 3, 2025, a special sneak peek for Phineas and Ferb will be dropped on Monday, May 26, at 11:35 a.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel, Disney XD, and Disney Channel YouTube.

When will the new season of Phineas and Ferb premiere?

The show is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, June 5, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and Disney XD with two episodes, and the first episode will be available for fans to watch on the same day on Disney Channel YouTube.

Further, the first 10 episodes of the series will be dropped on June 6 on Disney+ in the U.S. It will also be released in select international markets at the same time and will be available in other markets later this year. The episodes will be available on Disney Channel on Demand.

Phineas and Ferb co-creators teased the new season

The official synopsis of the upcoming season of the show reads:

"In the new season, Phineas, Ferb, and the crew tackle another 104 days of summer, filled with exciting new adventures and some unforgettable milestones. The boys will break several world records, Candace will take her driver’s license test, and Perry will finally make a trip to the vet."

At Comic-Con last year, co-creators Dan Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh opened up about what the new season has in store. In an article published by PEOPLE on October 18, 2024, Marsh spoke about the new episodes. He said:

"One of the most fun things about doing more of these is we have the freedom now to go to explore characters more fully that we didn't get to the first time."

The fifth season of the show is set one summer after the finale of the fourth season. In the aforementioned interview, Povenmire said:

"It's really kind of freeing. It feels very new and fresh, but still feels like the show."

According to him, if the fourth and fifth seasons are watched one after the other, the decade-long gap barely stands out.

Phineas and Ferb will be available to stream on Disney+ from June 6, 2025.

